Across Bennington and Windham counties, the most recent mass school shooting, leading to the murder of 21 people in Texas, has produced offers of counseling to children facing traumatic news, and reassurances that schools and public safety officials are doing all they can to keep children and educators safe.
Randi Lowe, the superintendent of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, said part of the response can be the connections that remind the school community that they’re experiencing the same strong feelings.
“The frequency of violent events is unacceptable and we are all finding our own way of responding to our feelings and taking action,” Lowe said. “The murders in Texas yesterday hit very close to home because it occurred at a small town in an elementary school. The parents, teachers and staff I have heard from are heartbroken and angry and scared.
“This is really difficult for everyone. I recommended to our teachers to connect with each other, to support each other and listen and offer a supportive smile,” she added. “These are moments when love and connection go a long way to helping reassure someone in a moment of fear or anxiety.”
Mark V. Speno, superintendent of the Southeast Windham Supervisory Union, said in a message to families that students’ physical and emotional well-being is “our number-one responsibility.”
“Supporting student conversations at multiple grade levels with difficult topics like these is not easy, especially when we are also dealing with our own emotions,” Speno said. “However, like all we have dealt with this year, it speaks to the tremendous importance of sticking together and supporting each other as a growing community.”
“It is a tragedy beyond our worst nightmares and our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of the families and school community members who lost loved ones during this horrific event,” James Culkeen, superintendent of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, said in a letter to families. “We want to assure you that safety is our highest priority, and we update our procedures and responses as our local safety officials learn more about responses to these types of situations.”
What was less clear Wednesday, with the trauma still fresh, was how children, families and educators were being affected. Nationally, educators are aware that student anxiety is on the rise, a trend amplified by the COVID pandemic.
In response to a Facebook query, some parents expressed frustration and sadness that their children were scared to go to school, or upset by the violence.
“My oldest three were terrified to go to school today,” Krystyne Healy said. “It’s affecting students’ mental health. Columbine was the biggest one when I was in 7th grade and that shook me to the core, and now my kids are being affected.”
“My teen said why kill anyone but why why why little kids,” Casandra Phillips Guetti added. “I can’t come up with anything other than it’s sickening at the moment. As parents we worry enough about our children. We shouldn’t have to worry about them while at school.”
“Tragically, mass shootings have become all too commonplace, and we in schools have had to live with this unpleasant reality for decades,” Mark Tashjian, headmaster at Burr and Burton Academy, said Wednesday.
“We teach every day with an emphasis on nurturing a culture of care and support throughout our community. We work hard not only to educate kids, but to give them a sense of belonging, to ensure that each student is known and cared for, to destigmatize mental health issues, to support kids in need,” Tashjian said. “We do the same for our teachers and staff; throughout the pandemic, we have had to look out for each other and support each other emotionally through an incredibly stressful period.
“Of course, we have safety measures in place, communications protocols with law enforcement, and we conduct lockdown and lock-in drills, but the most important thing we do is stay connected,” he said.
In Arlington, a letter from school psychologist Thomas A. Powers and school-based clinician Tristan Muriel provided advice for families. It advised grown-ups to reaffirm that their kids are safe, but listen to their kids’ feelings and validate their reactions and emotions. It suggested that they make time to talk, keep an eye on their kids’ emotional state and support maintaining routine.
Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French also offered resources for talking with children about traumatic events, as well as crisis help resources, on the state Department of Mental Health website.
“These violent incidents can be very difficult for students to process, and may bring up fear and anxiety, especially for children who have already experienced trauma in their lives,” he said.
French also extended thanks to teachers and school staff for keeping schools safe.
“This has been a challenging school year in so many ways, and this tragic event will no doubt provoke additional stress and anxiety in our schools. Working together, we can ensure the safety of our schools and support one another to continue the essential work of educating our children,” French said.
Lowe said she had spent much of Wednesday responding to questions and reassuring families about safety protocols.
As other superintendents emphasized Wednesday, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union has increased security in recent years, Lowe said. Its schools conduct regular drills, and each school has a safety manual covering responses to a range of potential emergencies. “We do our best, plan well and take safety very seriously.”
In the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, Victor J. Milani, the safety coordinator for the district, said each school has its own safety team, a designated incident commander, and an annually updated emergency operations plan. He said all of the supervisory union’s schools have all undergone regular training, as well as threat assessment training.
While active shooter drills are a fact of life in 21st-century American public schools, Milani said they’re not intended to scare students or teachers. The intent, he said, is “to get them into a routine and to understand what we expect them to do in a scenario.”
But the facts, he said, are that in an active shooter situation, every second counts — and the longer it takes to react, the worse the outcome will be. So knowing what to do saves lives.
A message Milani wanted to emphasize was that any concern about something about someone’s actions, words or behavior is worth bringing forward.
“We don’t want individuals making decisions as to whether to report them,” he said. “They have to come to a teacher or an administrator. We are the ones that conduct threat assessments — we want people who have expertise doing that.”