BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of the years-long sexual assault of a minor family member under the age of 13 has been allowed to continue to live at his residence with a 9-day-old newborn infant after a judge altered his conditions of release to allow it.
Wayne Powers, 55, goes on trial in October on charges that he allegedly repeatedly raped a minor that resided with him over a five-year period starting in early January 2012 up until the end of 2017. He has been under strict conditions of release since his arrest in 2019, including not having any contact with minors who aren’t direct relatives. Any underage children who come to visit, such as grandchildren, are to be constantly eyes-on supervised. No minors were allowed to reside at the home.
Nine days ago, the daughter of his ex-wife gave birth to a newborn baby, and came home to live in the same residence as Powers. Powers and his wife divorced several months ago, but he still resides in the Bennington home he shares with her and her family. This caused Powers to be in violation of his conditions of release.
In court Friday afternoon during a defense motion to amend his conditions to allow the co-habitation as he awaits trial, prosecutor Alexander Burke asked Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady to rescind Powers' release and hold him in custody without bail because of the new violation and to not allow Powers to live at the Bennington property.
Defense lawyer Mark Furlan, in seeking an exemption for the newborn, countered that argument by stating that Powers will never be alone with the newborn and, further, that to assume he would harm the child was “obscene.”
McDonald-Cady, after a brief recess, decided that since the trial is set to begin in the next few months, and under the assumption that Powers would never be alone with the baby, citing testimony from the newborn’s mother and grandmother, she would allow him to stay in the home. Burke’s motion to hold Powers without bail was denied.
“I don’t have any concerns for the newborn’s safety,” McDonald-Cady announced after her decision. “I’m certain the parents would not let the child alone with Mr. Powers, being such a young child. The newborn will always be with someone. I trust, Mr. Powers, that you understand you are to have no contact with this child. If they are in the kitchen, you cannot be in the kitchen. You will not have any parental or supervision role with this infant.”
The judge did, however, change one other aspect of Powers' current conditions. There are to be no minor children allowed inside the residence.
Testimony revealed that several minor children had been visiting the residence weekly. The judge took exception to that fact.
“There will be no children visiting as long as you reside there,” she said. “That means you don’t leave,” she told Powers as he sat at the defense table. “They can’t come in. No children are allowed at the residence to visit or otherwise, period.”
Powers has a criminal history in Vermont, including a 2010 domestic assault. He is scheduled for a four-day jury trial starting in mid-October. Powers is facing three charges — repeated, aggravated sexual assault with a child, aggravated sexual assault with a victim under 13, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child — all felonies. He faces a maximum life sentence if he is convicted.