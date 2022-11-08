BENNINGTON — Accused murderer Darren Pronto has been found not competent to stand trial by a state-picked expert. It’s the second time in the case that Pronto has been found not mentally competent in the slashing death of Emily Hamann, who was brutally murdered in broad daylight along the Riverwalk Trail in downtown Bennington in January 2021.
The first evaluation by a defense expert came to the same conclusion — that Pronto was not competent to stand trial — months earlier.
Prosecutors in the case filed documents late Monday afternoon allowing Pronto to be held at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin for up to 90 days. If the court accepts the findings at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, Pronto will be immediately transferred to the Berlin facility from Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he has been in custody since the slaying.
If Pronto is determined after treatment to no longer need hospital-level care, he might be stepped down and transferred to the Middlesex Therapeutic Community Residence, a staff-secure recovery facility, for the remainder of the 90 days. The order could be extended for another 90 days, then extended if warranted and ordered by the court.
Pronto will remain charged with murder in the first degree in Hamann’s death. The state dismissed no charges, and he is still being held without bail. The pivot to the 90-day hospitalization is the result of ongoing negotiations between both sides as to what is in the best interest of justice. Prosecutors still have the ability to move forward criminally, either by ordering a new evaluation or, if Pronto is deemed fit at some point, bringing him back to face the murder charge.
It is a possibility that, at some distant point, Pronto could be released back into the community. Prosecution sources said that would likely only happen if he was eventually found not guilty in a court of law. But because competency is fluid, there remains possibility that Pronto could be found not competent but not in need of hospitalization sometime in the future. In that remote case, he could be released without charges.
In an unrelated case, Pronto was arrested in 2018 on several charges related to a home invasion and assault on a Pownal family. In that case, he first was found competent to stand trial, but not competent in a second evaluation. He was then released into the custody of his mother in Pownal after spending 18 months in a mental health facility. That was three months before Emily Hamann was slain.
“At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be this hard,” said Kelly Carroll, Emily’s mom. “This is not the justice for Emily that we’ve hoped for. Nothing will ever bring Emily back, and I am disappointed, but that’s Vermont. Victims don’t matter in the Vermont justice system.”
Emily Hamann was attacked from behind by Pronto as she walked along the Riverwalk Trail, the state's case alleges. A witness described Hamann walking past Pronto, who gave chase, tackling Hamann to the ground and then slashing her. Hamann died shortly after being transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
The court has not officially accepted the incompetency stipulation. Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary will make that determination at some point during or after a scheduled hearing Wednesday. As for now, Pronto remains behind bars. Prosecutor Jared Bianchi declined to comment pending the outcome of that hearing.
“I am committed to advocating that he’s never released into our community again,” Carroll said, “and if he ever is, I will make sure everyone knows it.”