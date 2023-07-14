BENNINGTON — The girlfriend of a man accused of premeditated murder pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of being an accessory to murder in the first degree, after an investigation led police to believe she played a role in the 2022 death of Ulysses Ivey of Bennington.
Erin Wilson, 30, of Hoosick Falls, appearing via video link from the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, entered the plea to three charges — accessory to murder in the first degree, accessory to manslaughter, and accessory after the fact.
All three charges are related to the shooting death of Ivey, who was gunned down after allegedly being set up in a jealousy plot involving Wilson and her then-boyfriend, Elliot Russell. Ivey was killed while meeting with Wilson outside the Green Mountain substation on Route 9 in Bennington last October.
Russell, 46, also known as “Face,” is being held without bail for the October 2022 murder. Ivey was found barely alive after calling 911 from a cellphone to report he’d been shot. He reportedly identified the shooter as Russell before he died at the scene after rescue workers unsuccessfully attempted to administer life-saving aid.
Court documents allege Russell shot Ivey, then fled in a white car, which was caught on videotape.
Wilson was Russell’s girlfriend at the time of the murder and was originally charged with the single count of accessory after the fact for her alleged role in covering up the crime. It was later revealed through updated court documents that police discovered Russell and Wilson were having difficulties with cheating and jealousy in their relationship at the time of the murder. That jealousy was given as a potential motive for the killing, with Ivey’s murder set up by Wilson.
A subpoena issued for Wilson’s Facebook account revealed that Wilson wanted a sexual relationship that Russell had with another individual to stop.
Just prior to the murder, Wilson sent Ivey a Facebook message wanting to meet him at the “power plant.” Ivey responds by messaging, “I’m less than five minutes away.” According to her account’s Facebook messages, Wilson planned to meet him.
At the same time, Wilson was having ongoing Facebook messages with Russell, messaging him that if he didn’t stop seeing another female, she would have sex with someone else — Ivey. According to the police affidavit, Wilson then shared her conversation between herself and Ivey with Russell. Wilson’s message to Russell reads, “He’s coming to meet me at 7. So let me know what you decide.”
Several Facebook messages on Russell’s account with another individual, allegedly the woman he was having sex with, mention Wilson possibly meeting Ivey at 7. One of the last messages Russell sent that day to a friend, just hours before the shooting, says, “N****r talkin’ slick so I’m blow out his candle.”
Ivey was shot to death that night.
Wilson gave birth to Russell’s baby 10 days ago. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday after Wilson failed to attend the scheduled hearing in her initial case on Monday. She turned herself in to Bennington authorities Thursday afternoon.
State prosecutor Jared Bianchi requested Wilson be held without bail due to the seriousness of the new charges and the possible penalties associated with them, including a potential life sentence. Her attorney, Christopher Montgomery, argued that Wilson was not a flight risk, even though she lived in New York state.
Bennington Superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, citing public safety concerns and the “seriousness of Wilson’s course of conduct, which brought about the death on another individual,” ordered Wilson held without bail until a weight of evidence hearing could be scheduled. After the judge had made her decision, Montgomery informed the courtroom that Wilson had given birth on July 4, and that a lawyer representing Wilson in a family matter was concerned the baby would be harmed if Wilson was held due to breastfeeding concerns.
However, McDonald-Cady said, “The need for public safety is a higher priority than the needs of the infant at this time. Postpartum needs are the responsibility of the Department of Corrections.”
Wilson will be held without bail until the next hearing. She also has a condition that she is barred from any contact with Russell.
Russell is no stranger to the Vermont legal system. He was convicted in 2007 of attempted murder after stabbing a man in front of a bar on Main Street in Bennington.
He was sentenced to 13 to 15 years behind bars. He was released from prison right before Ivey’s murder. Just days after the Bennington shooting, after an arrest warrant was issued, Bennington Police provided information to New York authorities on where he might be hiding. Russell’s extradition back to Vermont to stand trial in the murder case was delayed three months by authorities in New York, who charged Russell with several unrelated charges in that state, including pistol-whipping an individual in the Hoosick Falls area.
A hearing is currently scheduled for February 2024 in Russell’s case. Wilson’s weight of evidence hearing has not yet been scheduled.