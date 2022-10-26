BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Massachusetts, man who allegedly brought a kidnapped Bennington woman back to Vermont to exchange for ransom was in court Wednesday to face the state’s list of 25 exhibits allegedly pointing to his guilt at his weight of evidence hearing.
Deputy State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi presented photographs of injuries, videos from the scene, and sworn statements from numerous witnesses in Bennington Superior Court in front of Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary.
Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, is being held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.
The case began to unfold last month when the Bennington Police Department learned on Sept. 12 that a 30-year-old woman had been kidnapped and taken to Springfield, Mass.
According to police, investigators learned that the woman would be returned to Bennington for payment of someone else’s outstanding $1,500 drug debt. An individual working with police notified the kidnappers that the money would be paid, and that they should bring the woman back to her home state.
Officers staked out the area around 260 Benmont Ave. in Bennington, waiting for the vehicle from Springfield to arrive. At about 1:10 a.m., an Uber arrived with the victim and four other people, including Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez, 30. When Edwards and Valdez got out of the vehicle, they saw police and ran into an apartment at 258 Benmont. Officers made sure the victim was safe and uninjured. They also learned at that time that the two other car occupants were Uber employees.
Police then found Edwards and Valdez inside an apartment and the two were taken into custody without incident.
During their arrest, police seized about 8 grams of suspected fentanyl (equivalent to 400 bags), 20 blue pills suspected of being fentanyl, and 31 grams of suspected cocaine.
Edwards, transported from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland by Sheriff’s deputies to the courthouse Wednesday, sat quietly next to his lawyer as the evidence was presented. Edwards has been held without bail since his arrest last month.
A weight of evidence hearing is generally a formality to decide whether a defendant is to be held without bail, given bail, or released with conditions.
McDonald-Cary reported that she would return a decision as soon as possible.