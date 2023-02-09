BURLINGTON — The accused killer in a gruesome murder discovered nearly four years ago has filed a motion in federal court to suppress evidence found in two bags, one containing a large number of drugs and two loaded handguns, on the night he was arrested in Bennington.
Deven Moffitt, 32, faces second-degree murder and several other charges stemming from the discovery in 2019 of human remains, later confirmed to belong to Moffitt's former girlfriend.
Moffitt’s arrest in Bennington last June came nearly three years after police said the remains of Jessica Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., were discovered by a passerby near an old gravel pit in Searsburg. Detectives believe she was killed sometime between July 14 and 15, 2019.
During his arrest, Moffitt was spotted with a black fanny pack across his chest and carrying a black, sling-style backpack, as he allegedly ran from the police.
According to a police affidavit, as Moffitt tried to flee from arresting officers in Bennington, a bystander saw him place one of the bags inside a nearby trash container. A later search of the bag revealed 3,750 bags of suspected fentanyl, “distribution quantities” of crack and powder cocaine, two loaded handguns, a digital scale, and a Vermont EBT benefits card. Police said they also found $16,000 in cash.
The motion filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Vermont asks the court to suppress the searches of the fanny pack and backpack. In addition, the motion asks the court to suppress any evidence derived from these searches.
According to the motion, police lost sight of Moffitt for several minutes, but shortly after that, he was discovered and apprehended near a residence on Jefferson Street, behind the Brookside Apartments, in Bennington. At that time, Moffitt had no backpack, but he still had the fanny pack. Police conducted a nearby search and discovered a small see-through capsule and a lighter. After these items were retrieved, they were placed in the black fanny pack that Moffitt was wearing across his chest, according to defense lawyer Robert Sussman. A large sum of currency also was observed when the items were placed in the fanny pack.
After this discovery, police questioned neighbors, who directed them to the trash can at a nearby residence. Officers opened the trash can and found a black shoulder bag inside. This bag was collected as evidence. Later that day, police applied for and received a search warrant for the fanny pack and the shoulder bag.
According to the motion, the searches relied partly on the discovery of money inside the fanny pack after the warrantless search. The search of the backpack discovered inside the trash container revealed all the drugs and firearms, constituting the current charges, along with a cellphone.
"Mr. Moffitt now seeks suppression of all these items, plus any further evidence discovered based on the searches,” the motion states.
The motion is based on the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects individuals from unreasonable searches. Generally, reasonableness requires a warrant signed by a judicial officer. Searches conducted outside the judicial process without prior approval by a judge are considered unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment — subject only to a few established and well-delineated exceptions.
In the current case, and according to the motion, “the search of the fanny pack was not part of the search incident to arrest. Rather, the police simply decided to use the fanny pack as a depository for the items they considered to be the fruits of the search incident to arrest. In this case, the discovery of a large amount of money should be suppressed because the money in the fanny pack was discovered illegally.”
Relating to the murder charge, on Sept. 17, 2019, a passerby stumbled upon what looked like a human jawbone. Vermont State Police, who were called to investigate, reported uncovering a shallow grave with human remains nearby.
It took authorities until July 2020 to determine that the remains were those of Hildenbrandt. That September, Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that she had been the victim of a homicide and that the manner of her death was undetermined.
In the next two years, authorities interviewed Hildenbrandt’s family, friends, acquaintances, and people whose lives intersected with hers and Moffitt’s. Investigators learned that she and Moffitt became romantically involved sometime around November 2017 while he was serving a prison sentence in Vermont.
Hildenbrandt’s friends revealed that explosive arguments characterized the relationship with Moffitt. One friend told police that “there was no doubt in her mind that when Deven got out of jail, he was going to kill her.”
In March 2019, Hildenbrandt told the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office and later a state police detective that she feared for her life once Moffitt got out of prison. She said she’d broken up with him at least a dozen times but kept returning.
“'You know I am coming home, and I will kill you,'” she quoted Moffitt as telling her. “'If you are not going to be with me after all this time, I will kill you.'”
According to a police affidavit, Hildenbrandt told detectives that Moffitt subjected her to emotional abuse, including trying to control her, accusing her of infidelity and calling her demeaning names. Hildenbrandt also was allegedly asked to smuggle drugs into prison for him. Moffitt also reportedly told her to stop taking her medication and save it for him.
She eventually stopped cooperating with investigators. A year later, after her remains were identified, they found that she used an assumed name to bail Moffitt out of jail on July 8, 2019, when he’d been held on a new charge.
Besides the state murder charge, Moffitt faces several federal charges, including three felony offenses. A federal grand jury in the District of Vermont indicted Moffitt in late June of possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of more than a year, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years to a maximum of life on the federal charges. The state murder charge has a maximum life sentence, with a presumed 20-year minimum behind bars.
Vermont law does not allow charges in a state court that are already being prosecuted in a federal case. Prosecutor Robert Plunkett dismissed drug and firearms charges in August “without prejudice,” meaning the state can re-charge Moffitt at any time if the federal charges are dismissed.
Moffitt initially was charged in Bennington County with five counts related to the same incident that the federal indictment covers, including cocaine possession, fentanyl trafficking, two counts of illegal firearm possession by a known felon and unlawfully possessing firearms while committing a crime.
Moffitt is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he has been since his arrest last summer.