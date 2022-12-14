BENNINGTON — A former teacher at the Pine Cobble School accused of the repeated sexual assault of a student has been granted permission to spend the Christmas holiday celebrating with family in Nazareth, Pa.
Peter Hirzel, 60, is facing trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a student on numerous occasions over several months of grooming. Hirzel is under a strict curfew at his Pownal residence, allowing him to leave for two hours a day, two days a week. He was released on $100,000 bail with the condition that he maintain the 24/7 curfew and have no contact with any females under the age of 18.
Defense lawyer David Silver successfully argued in a motion asking that Hirzel be allowed to visit with family for the holiday. He said that Hirzel’s sister, Suzanne Digby, would pick Hirzel up at his residence on Dec. 23 and drive him back the day after Christmas from her Nazareth home.
Silver argued that there would be no female under the age of 18 present during the holiday and that Hirzel would be in the constant presence of his sister and her family at all times without leaving the premises.
Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady agreed to the motion, stating that she read the sister’s affidavit, allowing a one-time exception for Hirzel to visit family for Christmas.
According to police affidavits, Hirzel, a former math teacher at Pine Cobble, befriended the young student, who was invited to his Pownal home on several occasions between April 2021 and January 2022. Sexual abuse continued for some time, until the student’s therapist contacted the child’s mother to tell her about the alleged crimes. According to the affidavit, it had been a challenging period in the student’s life, and the mother viewed Hirzel as a positive figure for her child.
Hirzel is facing up to 25 years to life if convicted on the child sexual assault charge. He is scheduled for a March jury trial. Both prosecutor and defense attorneys have acknowledged that there have been ongoing talks aimed at a possible plea deal, but no deal has been reached.