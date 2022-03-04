BENNINGTON — Television writer, producer and screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg has joined the Bennington College Board of Trustees, the college announced Friday.
A prolific screenwriter nominated for multiple Emmy awards, Rosenberg was creator and showrunner of the critically acclaimed "Marvel’s Jessica Jones," winning a Peabody Award in 2015.
"My experience at Bennington was a great gift that continues to influence my life and work,” Rosenberg ,1 1986 graduate, said in an announcement. “I am honored to join its board of trustees, and hope to contribute to the ongoing effort to ensure that the privilege of a Bennington education is available to all students, especially those from underrepresented groups and those facing barriers of all kinds."
Rosenberg has also endowed Bennington with the Melissa Rosenberg Performing Arts Scholarship, which has been in place for more than 10 years.
Rosenberg will serve on Bennington’s Education and Community Life committee and take part in its strategic planning process in addition to general trustee duties, the school said.
Rosenberg’s film credits include all five screenplays for The Twilight Saga, which grossed more than $3 billion worldwide. She also wrote the hit dance film "Step Up," which launched a multi-film franchise.
In television, Rosenberg was head writer and executive producer of the Showtime original series "Dexter," which also garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy, Writers Guild of America and Golden Globe nominations.
Her television credits include "Ally McBeal," "The O.C.," "Party of Five," "Boston Public," "The Agency," "The Magnificent Seven," and as creator and showrunner of ABC’s "Red Widow."
Rosenberg is currently in an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV to develop new projects. Her company, Tall Girls Productions, focuses on developing and producing film and TV series with an emphasis on interesting, complex roles for women in front of and behind the camera.