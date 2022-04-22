MANCHESTER — Stuart Barrows of Manchester became emotional Friday while pleading guilty to strangling a woman, then denied other allegations, including threatening to kill a police officer.
Barrows, 44, was charged with a felony for first degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor for domestic assault.
Barrows and the woman knew each other for one year and four months at the time of the incident on Oct. 24. She estimated he abused her about 300 times prior to the incident, including giving her several black eyes and a black and blue nose, in that time.
On Oct. 24, an argument began at 3 p.m. because the woman folded her co-workers’ laundry. Barrows began calling her names like “dirty pig.” At around 7:30 p.m., she tried to escape Barrows by hiding in a spare bedroom under the bed. She fell asleep until Barrows came looking for her at 10:30 p.m. When he found her, he picked up the bed and let it drop on top of her. She said it didn’t hurt, but it did startle her.
She then got up to use the bathroom and had a cigarette outside the home. While smoking, she realized Barrows was attempting to lock her out of the house.
She got inside, sat down in a separate room and called her daughter to tell her what was happening. She was also audio recording everything.
While she was talking to her daughter, Barrows kept going in and out of the room while calling her names. He also slapped her across the face. She said in an effort to avoid Barrows, she hid in the bathroom. Her efforts were ignored; he kicked in the bathroom door.
Barrows started yelling “vulgar” things to the woman and her daughter, who was still on the phone. He then grabbed her by the throat. Soon after, she realized her daughter hung up and was calling for help.
Barrows then escalated to choking her so hard she dropped to the floor. The woman said Barrows was “looking to hurt her real bad” and she “thought she was going to die.”
She said when Barrows choked her, she could not breathe, speak or swallow. The affidavit also states, “Barrows knows that her brother died [by strangulation] and it is [the survivor’s] biggest fear.”
In addition to the physical attack, Barrows also made several degrading and sexual remarks aimed at the woman.
When Barrows realized the police were on their way, he said, “If I go to jail tonight, I am going to come back and kill you.”
When the police arrived, they began to listen through an open sliding glass door and could could hear the couple arguing. After hearing the woman shriek and what the officers believed to be a slap, they entered the home with guns drawn.
They located Barrows and the woman in the kitchen. Barrows, a 6-foot tall and 300-pound man was naked standing over the survivor, who was seated in a chair.
Officers noted that she had red marks on her face and neck, as well as scratch marks on both sides of her neck.
As the officers handcuffed Barrows, Sgt. Jesse Bravata said they believed they heard him tell the survivor, “You [expletive]ed up.”
Officer Benjamin Doucette put shorts on Barrows to cover him up for transport. Doucette said, “While doing so, Barrows stated he wanted to ‘hit me in the face with his [penis]’ and ‘headbutt’ me.”
Doucette noticed fresh marks and skin tears on Barrows’ hands. On the way to the station, Barrows attempted to belittle the woman to Doucette by calling her names. Barrows also said he wanted to kill Doucette.
On Friday, Barrows was arraigned for two counts of driving with a suspended license. Those counts were tied into the plea agreement presented for the domestic assault charges.
An emotional Barrows pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault; the second count of domestic assault was dropped. He was placed on two years probation and ordered to attend a diversion program to get his license back.