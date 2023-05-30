WILMINGTON — After being washed away in a recent sprucing up of town hall, there's an outcry for high water mark lines from historic floods to be repainted.
A petition signed by more than 250 supporters as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday and started by Bob Pelosi of Wilmington at sign.moveon.org/petitions/paint-the-flood-lines-back-on-town-offices calls for their return.
"We, the undersigned property owners, visitors, and local residents, hereby request that the flood line markers for the 1938 flood and the 2011 Tropical Storm Irene flood be repainted in their original positions on the Wilmington Town Office Building," states the petition. "These markers have been a source of interest, discussion, and remembrance of this town’s history. The markers are a part of our town's history, and they represent the resilience and strength of our community. We want them back!"
When asked last Friday by Nicki Steel of Wilmington whether he intended to have the lines of the flood markers repainted, Town Manager Scott Tucker said in an interview that he hadn't given it much thought. He said the Bi-Town Economic Development Committee wants to post signs or logos in different places, including in front of the town office.
Tucker noted the committee is aimed at bringing Dover and Wilmington together to collaborate on marketing and other efforts. He said he hadn't seen any mockup of the logo so he isn't sure how much space would be needed on the building.
"We have limited real estate because of all the windows on the building," he said.
Last weekend, after the email exchange with Steel, his phone began "blowing up." Tucker said he received about 100 emails and learned about a social media post on her page raising concerns about not repainting the lines.
Select Board Vice Chairman John Gannon asked for the issue to be discussed at a special board meeting last Thursday. At the meeting, he said buildings statutorily fall under the town manager's purview but he thought the board and public could provide input.
"I always think these things should be a compromise," Tucker said in an interview. "But as you can tell from some people in the room, it doesn't look like they wanted to compromise."
Ralph Staib of Wilmington suggested Tucker would be out of a job if he didn't bring the lines back.
Tucker envisioned the potential for putting photographs up in the town office of the lines and floods. He said John Boyd indicated that before those high water marks, the town had a metal plaque showing where the high water mark was in 1938.
"Your history is in the rear view mirror," Tucker told the Reformer. "Obviously we want to remember the history. How we do that? I don't think it should overshadow the prospect of the future, but certainly it should be respected."
At the meeting, Gannon said he received a number of complaints from residents and heard concerns from the Preservation Trust of Vermont, which did "a lot of good work around town" after Irene. He supports keeping the lines, which he said symbolize Wilmington's resiliency.
Board Chairman Tom Fitzgerald looked at the attendees and told them, "We all know why you're here." He said Tucker will sit down with community members and come up with a plan.
"I'm sick of what's going on in this town," Staib said. "The way you guys sit there and think you're God. You do whatever you want to do."
Tucker told meeting attendees, "Everyone here has the best interest of the town in mind," including himself.
"I think I have a compromise but I will take it up with the small group," he said.
Tucker noted damage and deaths occurred during Irene in Wilmington and Rutland, where he previously worked, so he's not insensitive. He also mentioned he's chosen to work for the town of Wilmington during his retirement years.
In a weekly newsletter emailed to recipients Friday, Tucker said he set up a small committee to consider how to balance the community's interest in history with the future of the town.
"One invitee to this committee will be a 9-year-old Twin Valley Elementary School student who wrote to me, and then came to my office where we held a business meeting about his interest in preserving the flood lines at Town Hall; he presented himself very well, and his opinion was well reasoned," Tucker wrote. "We will announce the committee’s recommendation soon after they meet; please be patient, as we still have considerable work to do on Town Hall as we repair weather damage and repaint the exterior."
In an interview Sunday, Steel said she's "very discouraged [Tucker] hasn't responded to this incredible outpouring."
"I am discouraged that he hasn't recognized the importance of these flood levels," Steel said. "I can understand that in the beginning. I'm underwhelmed with the response. I wish he would take the high road and say, 'I didn't know and we will go back.'"
Dragging the issue out isn't good for anyone, Steel said, "and it is not a case where you have 50 percent of town thinking one way and 50 percent thinking another." Her Facebook post garnered more than 94 comments, many of which voiced support for keeping the lines, and prompted people to reach out to Tucker.
In a letter to the editor of the Deerfield Valley News shared in the post, Steel recounted how then-Town Manager Sonia Alexander asked her to paint the 1938 flood level on the building in the late 1980s.
"I was happy to do it and it immediately drew interest of locals and visitors as we thought about an important part of our history," Steel wrote. "A few days after Tropical Storm Irene I checked with the town and was given permission (encouraged actually) to paint the new, higher level."
Steel said the Irene level "marked the hardship that we had all just lived through in a very meaningful and emotional way and, again, was a focal point for residents and visitors."
"People were amazed at the height of the water and literally thousands of photos have been taken of the levels," she wrote. "Locals bring visitors to look at it as they explain what we lived through."
After town hall was recently repainted "a lovely light blue" and having not heard anything about repainting the flood levels, Steel wrote, she inquired and Tucker replied that the town wanted a "clean slate."
"Truthfully, I was taken by surprise and not in a good way," Steel wrote. "Why wouldn’t we want to acknowledge two huge events in our town’s history that impacted so many locals and second home owners and is so interesting to visitors? I really can’t think of a reason for eliminating this marking of our history."