BRATTLEBORO — On average, 22 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States. According to a 2021 report by Brown University and Boston University, just over 30,000 veterans have died by suicide since Sept. 11, 2001, which is four times greater than the lives lost by U.S. military personnel in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
On Sept. 11, Army veteran and former Brattleboro Police Department Officer Chase Stanley will start from the Brattleboro Elks Lodge and walk around town for 22 miles to help raise money and awareness for veteran suicide prevention.
As long as Stanley can remember hearing about it, 22 has been the average number of veteran suicides per day, which he says bothers him on a daily basis.
“What’s the missing link? How do we need to get it to 21 or 20, or get that number lower?” said Stanley. “I’m doing a walk to raise money for Veterans Services, and first responder services to give people the mental health treatment, or if they’re persons with disabilities, just to do whatever we can to try to make their lives easier.”
Stanley opened up about his own mental health struggles and why raising awareness about suicide is important to him. A friend told him he should share his own experiences and be vulnerable, which does not always come easy to those who have served in the armed forces.
Over his time in the military and in law enforcement, he saw people close to him take their own lives through different struggles, and he’s had his own struggles.
“Years ago ... I was in a very, very bad spot in my life. One night, I did what everybody in the world would tell you not to do, drink myself to the bottom of the bottle,” said Stanley. “I was having thoughts that I couldn’t shake, and I thought I couldn’t ever swim back out of this bottle. They always tell you, reach out to someone, talk to someone.”
So Stanley reached out to someone and is forever grateful this person answered the phone so late at night.
“They talked me out of something that (would mean) everything that I’m doing now wouldn’t be happening,” said Stanley. “The reputation that I built as a police officer never would have happened had he not picked up that phone that night.”
At that moment, Stanley decided it was time to improve his life and reexamine the way that he did things. He started teaching at the Police Academy, trying to mentor new people coming into law enforcement. He wanted to let them know the struggles they were going to see, things that you don’t want to see and to learn how to process that.
Even with the new work, Stanley wasn’t opening up, and traditional talk therapy sessions weren’t working for him.
“In the meantime, I was talking the talk, but I wasn’t walking the walk, because everybody I told to get help, I’m in the background, having my own struggles and not seeking out the opportunities. That’s not to say they weren’t offered to me either; the [Brattleboro Police] department was great. They have mandatory mental health checks. They encourage us to go and seek out help. They gave us the opportunities to meet with people, which was fantastic. Me personally, I’m not the kind of guy that benefits from sitting around and talking about what I’m feeling.”
He found ways to distract himself and began searching for different ways to manage his mental health. After being involved in an officer-involved-shooting, Stanley was placed on mandatory leave during the investigation.
“I talked to someone, and we kind of just sat around. That’s not really me. I started working construction with a buddy of mine, just to help him out. I realized in not having a construction background, there’s a different tool for every job. When he would ask me to go get a screw and tell me what type, I said, ‘Well, how many different types of screws can there be?’ I learned ... that different jobs require different tools. I’m not the kind of guy that likes to sit around and talk about it, but I would absolutely join in on a hike or go on a motorcycle ride or do something else.”
Stanley is hoping to create tools for the veterans and for first responders to help them find the right ones to bear the load of mental health. Sunday’s walk is just one way for Stanley to honor the lives of the heroes that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and the struggles that people have gone through since then. This will be his second year doing the walk.
He is hoping to raise $10,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise is an actor, most notably remembered for playing Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump.” He created this organization after doing the movie and working with veterans with disabilities.
The Brattleboro Elks lodge will host a morning send-off for Stanley with a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., and a celebration of the completion that will start around noon. He will have his route posted online so people can join him during the walk. He plans at some point to walk to the track at Brattleboro Union High School as part of the 22-mile trek. He will be there for a few hours to allow families and people with different abilities to join him in the walk. Stanley said the Elks Club has been a great help in organizing the event.
Stanley said his sole purpose in preventing others from feeling alone in their struggles comes from a lyric from the Red Hot Chili Peppers song “Under the Bridge”: “I don’t ever want to feel like I did that day.”
“I know others are out there struggling, and I want to get them the resources they need to prevent them from losing hope,” he said. “Two-zero, if you’re out there reading this, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”