A view of the eclipse

Frank Nolin, of Bennington, took this photo of the partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning from the Bennington Museum, as the sun rose over Bald Mountain.
The annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.
The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.