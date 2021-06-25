NORTH POWNAL — The historic Tubs Road signs are expected to make a comeback in North Pownal.
That’s the result of a recent petition from residents of the gravel mountainside road, which intersects with Route 346 near the North Pownal Village post office.
Resident Syd Smithers, whose family spearheaded the signature gathering, met Thursday with the Select Board and won approval to switch out the current signs — proclaiming Tubbs Road.
An original sign or signs apparently are still in the town highway garage, which officials said should simplify the changeover. If one can’t be found, Smithers said road residents are prepared to pay for new signage.
Smithers said in an interview Friday that the sign in fact said Tubs Road when he moved there in 2010. That refers to the Tubs, a famous Pownal swimming hole that was formed through the action of glaciers gouging out and smoothing off what look today like deep wash tubs in Wash Tub Brook.
“It’s clear the designation comes from the true Tubs,” Smithers said, and the road is listed that way as Town Highway 12 in historical records.
The true Tubs, he said, refers to a swimming hole on private property that today is closed to the general public, but in the past, especially during the 1960s, was popular with students from Bennington College, Williams College and high schools in the region.
There is another Pownal swimming hole that is also called the Tubs, which is located off Fowlers Way and Mt. Anthony Road to the east of Tubs Road.
ONLINE MAPS
But most of the history of the Tubs and Tubs Road was long before Google.
Sometime after 2010, Smithers said, Google maps and another online map service began to list the Pownal road as Tubbs Road.
And sometime after that, the road name on signs was changed, apparently to ensure there would be no confusion during an E-911 emergency call.
During the meeting Thursday, Select Board members were immediately supportive of the requested change.
Chairwoman Angie Rawling said she would contact E-911 system officials about the board’s decision, which was unanimous.