BENNINGTON — Kelly Carroll, right, mother of Emily Hamann, reads from a prepared statement as Emily's twin sister Olivia Hamann holds on. A plaque was unveiled at the spot along the Riverwalk in Bennington where Emily was brutally attacked and killed in January of 2021. The suspect in the case, Darren Pronto, is scheduled for a competency hearing in August to determine if he is fit to stand trial in the murder of Emily. About 50 community members, including Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, attended the ceremony, which coincided with what would have been Emily's 28th birthday.
