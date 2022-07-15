BENNINGTON — Sometimes you just have to follow the signs.
In this case, signs for “Homemade Baked Goods” on Matteson Road point to Johanna Zimmerman’s stand, which she runs with the help of her four children — Annika, 10, Kitri, 8, Larson, 5, and Alden, 3. The stand offers a variety of homemade baked goods, garden-fresh produce and flowers in front of the family’s home on Rice Lane.
Zimmerman has been running her farmstand for three years. It’s open starting in spring through Thanksgiving — and is stocked with goodies on Thursdays and Fridays.
She uses only local, organic flour and oats and no “bad fats,” as she calls them. Over the years, she’s figured out how to make the flakiest crust for her pies — a combination of butter and lard.
“I go through piles of butter,” she says, as her kids giggle.
Zimmerman learned to bake from her mom.
“When my mom got married, she said the only two things she knew how to make was bread and pies. She can tell stories about cooking flops ... but she knew how to bake.”
This Thursday, Zimmerman offers carrot cakes, blueberry coffee cake, cookies, cheese danish, fudge bars and more.
“I rotate because I can’t make everything, every week. So I just make what I feel like making, but there are certain things that I try to make every week.”
She claims her carrot cake is the talk of the town, the best of the best.
To visit the farmstand, turn off Route 67A and look for the signs for “Homemade Baked Goods” on Matteson Road. The farm stand is located on Rice Lane.