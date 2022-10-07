BENNINGTON — A Manchester man, accused of a violent April 2019 kidnapping and burglary with a deadly weapon, escaped additional jail time after getting help over the last three and a half years in home confinement without any further trouble.
“Your honor,” Jason Davie told Bennington Superior Court Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary at his sentencing Friday afternoon, “I was having a very difficult time in my life right then ... I’d get really angry and do something; five minutes later, I’m no longer angry. I’m in counseling now. The medicine has helped me. I’m just trying to keep my head down and not get into trouble.”
Davie, 41, was initially charged with four separate counts — kidnapping with bodily injury, burglary into an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and petty larceny. Davie faced a possible life sentence on the kidnapping charge alone, with a combined 46 years on the other three counts.
According to Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett, Davie has spent the last few years after the incident turning his life around and deserves a chance to keep it going.
“Quite frankly, this was, at the time, one of the more serious crimes we’ve seen come through here,” he said. But over the years, Davie has become a productive member of society.
“Mr. Davie has been on home detention for the longest period that anyone can remember, well over three years, and although home detention is not as harsh as a prison cell, it is a significant restriction on a person’s liberty,” Plunkett said. “Having movements watched and restricted for that long and not offend again is an accomplishment, especially for someone with a criminal record such as Davie does. That’s why we are ending up with this sentence here.”
The plea deal called for Davie to plead guilty to one count — burglary into an occupied building with a deadly weapon — a felony. The state dropped all other charges, including the kidnapping charge. Prosecutors also dismissed a separate charge of simple assault on a police officer, stemming from a drug-induced incident in March 2019. His sentence is five to 10 years, with three years credit for time served. The rest of the sentence is suspended, with five-years of probation and numerous conditions, including participation in a restorative justice program. If Davie is not successful during his probation, he might still have to serve the full sentence in custody.
According to police affidavits, Davie and two other individuals wearing masks entered a residence at 135 Torrey Knoll in Manchester, carrying baseball bats to rob the victim. Once inside, all three began to beat the victim, pulling him outside the residence at one point and continuing the assault. They then allegedly held the victim down, as they ransacked the apartment looking for drugs, which they didn’t find. The victim recognized the voice and walk of one attacker, which led to the arrest of all three suspects.
After listening to Plunkett, defense attorney Lamar Enzor and Davie, McDonald-Cary seemed convinced that Davie deserved a second chance.
“When I first saw the proposed sentence in the plea deal, it seemed odd, given the seriousness of the charges,” she said. “But now I feel it appears to be appropriate. I would hope that at some point you might make amends with the victim and help restore the community lost while you’re working your way through probation. It’s pretty significant what happened here, your role in all of this, the betrayal of someone you knew who trusted you. But from all points, you were different then. You’ve come a very long way in the past several years — many positive changes. I appreciate you accepting responsibility here. I accept this plea agreement. Good luck to you. This is a good opportunity for you to continue to be successful.”
Davie then walked out of the third-floor courtroom to immediately begin his probation.