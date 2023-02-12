Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

It was truly a Night to Shine as the annual celebration of our special needs community in Southern Vermont kicked off at the Grace Christian School in Bennington, the first time the special prom has been held in person since the pandemic.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.