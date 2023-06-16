BENNINGTON — A brand-new clothing closet inside a Bennington church’s basement will provide much-needed clothes to growing children in the foster care program here in Bennington County. The program kicks off later this month and will provide, free of charge, new or gently-used clothing for foster kids ages 2-12 and for their families in the local area.
“We started about a year ago helping DCF, Department of Children and Families, with emergencies where kids needed clothes right away,” said Pamela Santarcangelo, who, along with her husband John, and a dedicated staff of volunteers, oversee the facility now called the Bennington County Foster Care Closet.
“They were looking for help after a similar facility closed on Main Street. DCF called out to as many people as they could find for a host or a location or somebody willing to take on this kind of place. Missionary Alliance Church stepped up, and we started gathering clothes in December.”
Pamela and John, however, quickly realized that the demand for these kids was greater than just on an emergency basis.
“These kids grow,” Pamela said. “They need new clothes almost constantly. We’re focusing on opening it to families to come in and shop. The need is not just for emergencies. It’s constant. These kids deserve this.”
Until now, social workers would come into the old facility at all hours and take clothes for the families during emergencies. DCF still had access at all hours, day and night, with an access code so that they could come in and grab what they needed. Pamela and her crew realized that not every situation of need constituted an “emergency,” but those foster families still needed a place to come for clothes.
As of February, DCF estimates there are approximately 63 licensed foster care homes with about 85 to 100 kids in the program, all within Bennington County – 19 in Manchester, 11 in Arlington, and about 57 in Bennington. Pamela says that numbers can change daily, but the need never disappears.
“I used to be a seventh-grade school teacher,” she explained, “And a colleague of mine – an eighth-grade teacher – she’s now donating to us because she’d hear stories about kids in foster care, just listening to the kids talking who were in foster care and foster care homes. Sometimes those kids would tell heartbreaking stories.”
Pamela explained some of the disheartening situations she’s witnessed.
“A lot of times, that’s all the foster care kids have,is a small plastic bag,” Pamela said. “They bring their clothes, if placed somewhere, in a plastic bag. The teachers call them ‘throwaway kids.’ That stuck with me.”
“They don’t have any of their stuff, or they’ve got dirty stuff, or ill-sized because they’re coming out of some very chaotic homes,” she continued. “So, if we can do something to help DCF and help kids break that cycle, we’re on it. Some of these kids are bullied, made fun of because their clothes are not fitting right, or their shoes are tattered. Maybe their haircuts don’t look so good. If we can help these kids look better, it will help them feel better in the long run.”
Pamela hopes that foster care homes will take advantage of the new program.
“I hope people come,” Pamela said. “That’s the whole point. It’s wonderful to give DCF access, especially at all hours, but for families to come in, maybe quarterly, and get new things, underwear, pants, socks, winter stuff, whatever you want. Kids outgrow those.”
John and Pamela plan on doing outreach to children’s clothing companies such as Oshkosh-B’gosh and Carter’s. Right now, they are accepting donations of new or gently-used, clean clothes for kids anywhere from newborn to age 12. They are also in need of toiletries like toothpaste and soap. Cash donations are also gladly accepted.
The closet invites foster families to shop for free, quarterly as the seasons change, but that frequency will depend on several factors, including donations and space. They hope to someday expand their offerings to include personal items, kid-specific furniture, and perhaps even bicycles.
“We hope down the road to be in a storefront on Main Street,” John said. “Like down at one of the smaller storefronts near Ocean State. The total vision is to have cribs, day beds, strollers, bicycles, cars, musical instruments, whatever a growing family of kids would need. We would like to be able to supply all of those items.”
“It’s good start,” Pamela added. “We’re organized enough that at least we can get this part open. There’s no cost. The church is footing the bill for us to be here. We’re not paying rent, which saves a whole bunch, and we’re all volunteers.
Pamela and the volunteers joke about a song they came up with to the tune of “Monday, Monday” by the Mamas & the Papas. Their version, for a possible special Sunday event, is instead called, “Undie Sundae.”
“When it was brought forward to the group, there was dead silence,” Pamela said with a laugh. “I stole it from another church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Georgia. We’re just going to borrow it.”
Ultimately, Pamela just feels like she and John are doing their part for Bennington-area children.
“This is just something we can do,” Pamela said. “It’s a way we can give back to the community. Jesus tells us to go out and serve the community. This is what we can do to make a small difference.”
The Bennington County Foster Care Closet officially opens on Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on June 24, from noon to 2 p.m. It is located on the ground floor of the Missionary Alliance Church at 198 Crescent Street in Bennington. For further information, please call 802-442-6840, or visit the Missionary Alliance Church’s Facebook page.