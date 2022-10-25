BENNINGTON — The mother sat silently in the back of the courtroom, wiping away tears. It would be the first time she saw the man accused of selling the drugs that claimed the life of her daughter, Aubriana, who died of an overdose in a Manchester Motel room in April 2021.
“I have already forgiven him,” Christiana Ezzo later said in a hallway outside the Bennington courtroom where Cory Racicot, 35, was officially charged with selling the fatal drugs that led to the tragic overdose that forever changed her family. “I’ve let go.”
Ezzo’s daughter, Aubriana Castor-Ezzo, died of an overdose of a combination of heroin and fentanyl. She was 29, the mother of a 7-year-old son who, like many in our community, must face a lifetime of loss due to drugs.
“I lost my daughter nine years ago,” Christiana says. “I just didn’t realize it at the time.”
Aubriana's story is the well-worn tale of many in our community who fall prey to addiction and eventually lose the battle.
“She was a new mom who suffered debilitating depression after the birth of her son,” Christiana says. “We moved her and the baby in with us so that we could help in any way we could. She would lay in bed for days, non-functioning, hyperfocusing, and we couldn’t reach her.”
According to Christiana, at some point, Aubriana felt like she needed a small job to help get her going. At that job, she met a young man in recovery from addiction, and asked him what it felt like. He took her out, and they found what they were looking for.
“He made a choice that night that put him at risk, and she chose to ask. It was the perfect storm," Christiana said.
Christiana said Aubriana wasn’t a child who grew up in a house with alcoholism or drugs, but that when her son was just nine months old, the depression became overwhelming. “She was a sensitive person in a mean, cruel world. When she learned how not to feel, that was all she wanted. I’m not excusing her choices. I’m just trying to understand.”
Aubriana made several stops at rehab facilities over the years, always feeling that she wasn’t like the people she found inside. When she would get out, the drug use would start all over again. It got worse from there.
“I never saw this coming,” Christiana says. “It entered our world hard and fast. I lost my girl, the girl who thought she was tough and could handle all of it, even though we knew she couldn’t. Aubriana grew up in a house that always ensured her actions had consequences.
“I was the mom that tried every angle to take this on. I was tough when I thought that’s what it took. I put my life at risk, confronting some of these people surrounding the addiction. The truth is, the system is broken and twisted. All we could do was try and hold on.”
Christiana didn’t realize that Racicot was also charged with two other fatal overdoses until she came to court Monday. But she believes her daughter's overdose would have happened at some point anyway, that Aubriana was already on that dangerous path.
“In reality, one minute she was doing ok, and just as quickly, she wasn’t,” Christiana says. “But I have to be totally honest. The road she was going down was so quick this last time. She was finding drugs everywhere. I told her I didn’t want her to die two weeks before she died. She told me she didn’t want to die. That last one, she spiraled fast."
Christiana is now raising her grandson.
"I’d been raising him because of Aubriana’s sickness, anyway. He will be 9 this January. When Aubriana was in her addiction, telling lies ... not wanting to expose your grandson to what was happening. That’s one of the ugliest places I’ve ever been.”
When asked why it was important to be here at the court for the arraignment and what outcome she wants to see, Christiana hesitated. It was several seconds before she could speak.
“My beliefs are very strong. I believe my girl is asleep. I don’t believe she is seeing me here supporting her today, but I still wanted to be here. To tell you the truth, I don’t even know what I want anymore. This young man is an addict. However, he’s an addict that continues to sell to others. Consequences do come with that. I’m never going to get my daughter back. I know in my heart that she cannot hear me now. She’s in the safest place she’s been for a long time. I hope to see her again someday, and when I do see her, none of this will matter. We’ll both be in a better place than she was on this earth when drugs took her life.
“I lost my daughter twice. There’s no one person to blame. There’s just imperfection.”
Cory Racicot is charged with the overdose deaths of three individuals, two in 2020 and one, Aubriana, in 2021, exactly one year to the day. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.