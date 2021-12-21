BENNINGTON -- Along a winding path that parallels Bennington's peaceful river, a stack of painted stones sits on top of a large boulder. The stones -- colorful pinks, purples, and blues -- carry messages of love and sadness for Emily Hamann, a young woman whose life came to an abrupt and violent end just a few feet away.
Darren Scott Pronto, 32, is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court today in a hearing that could determine whether he will stand trial for Hamann's murder just under a year ago. Pronto, facing one count of first degree murder, and his defense team will try to make the case that he is not competent to stand trial. Experts are expected to testify, and reports put into evidence.
But for one person in that courtroom, it's a foregone conclusion.
"He's not going to do any jail time. That's what the cops told me that day, the day they told me about Emily," said Kelly Carroll, Emily's mother. "My daughter had her throat slashed, and that's what I first heard. Police told me he'd been found not competent to stand trial in 2018. He'd been arrested multiple times in the past, once for a violent home invasion and attempted murder, but he was released soon after."
On Jan. 18, Emily Hamann, 26, was murdered. The attack was witnessed by a visiting home health aide who had just left the residence of one of her clients in a building along the trail. The aide told police she'd seen a man lurking around the walkway, made eye contact, and feeling "something was not right," crossed off the path toward her car. Then she called 911. As she waited in her vehicle, she saw Emily enter from the North St. side of the walkway, and walk past Pronto. She then saw Pronto "pull up his shorts and run after the woman, tackling her to the ground. Emily was on her back as Pronto, on top of her, held down her hands next to her head on the ground.
"I heard her screaming, and I could see her legs kicking up in the air," the witness told police. "He turned around and looked back at her. That's when I noticed something black in his hand."
Police found Emily's hat, an inhaler, and a pharmacy bag with a receipt attached near her body. The pharmacy bag, later confirmed to be Emily's, had her bloodstains all over it.
Police observed the male described by the witness, determined to be Pronto, walking north on School St. When stopped, Pronto confessed to the crime, saying, "I seen her walking over there. I did my share and assaulted her. I did what I did." Pronto was handcuffed and placed in a police car. A knife fell onto the ground, the blade opened, exposing a reddish-brown stain on the blade.
In the months since Emily's murder, Carroll has been busy trying to help pass legislation that allows prosecutors to request their own evaluation in cases of competency. S.3 would also notify prosecutors when there's a change in the custody status of a person found incompetent to stand trial or found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to the Department of Mental Health. "It gives victims a lead in knowing when someone like this is released," Carroll said. S.3 passed unanimously, 143-0, in May.
Kelly fully expects that Pronto will be found incompetent by the defense experts.
"His get-out-of-jail-free-card," Kelly says. "At least now, prosecutors can finally request their evaluation. Before, the defense could have multiple evaluations and pick out the best one for their case. Hopefully, not anymore."
Typically, when a defendant is found not competent to stand trial, they leave the criminal justice system and wind up in Family Court. At this point, they are released into the custody of the Department of Mental Health. Sometimes they are placed in the Vermont State Hospital. Sometimes not. According to Carrol, they undergo treatment and counseling and are usually released back into the community, sometimes within a matter of months. "I think he spent maybe a year-and-a-half in there," Carroll says.
"We're supposed to go to court on Wednesday. I'm not sure of what will happen, but my gut tells me he'll have his no-competency finding." Carroll says. "Now, the state can come in and request their own evaluation. Hopefully, that's what will happen."
When asked about the past year, Carroll's voice starts to crack with emotion that seems right under the surface.
"I'm a very private person. This has been a very public experience," she said. "I only have to be accountable to my conscience and what I think Emily would have wanted me to do.
"I miss telling Emily that I love her every morning," Carroll says. "I still message her on Facebook. I send her pictures of Killian (Emily's son) or sometimes Facebook memes telling her how much I love and miss her. The difference now is that no one answers back, which I miss. She's my firstborn. What I wouldn't give for just one more mother-daughter spat or one more chance to tell her I love her."
As she gets up to leave, Carroll turns and says one more thing. "I forgot to tell you that even though we probably won't have justice for Emily, that I am grateful because we know where she is, we know what happened to her, and we know who did it. There are so many other families searching for loved ones and for answers that may never come. We are fortunate to have ours."