BENNINGTON — The letter starts with an introduction and a thank you to Vermont lawmakers. Soon after, it gets down to the brutal daylight slaying of a beloved daughter and the hard truths of mental competency, grief, public safety, and the law in Vermont.
“No one case should define law,” Kelly Carroll wrote to lawmakers in both chambers of the Vermont Legislature, “but one case can identify significant gaps in our systems, and that is what Emily’s murder has done.”
Emily Hamann, 26, was murdered as she walked along the Riverwalk Trail in Bennington exactly two years ago Wednesday. The attack was witnessed by a visiting home health aide who had just left one of the buildings along the trail. The woman told police she’d seen a man lurking around the walkway, made eye contact, got the feeling “something was not right,” crossed off the path toward her car and called 911. As she waited in her vehicle, she saw Hamann enter from the North St. side of the walkway and walk past the man, who ran after Hamann, tackling her to the ground.
Hamann was on her back as the man, later identified as Darren Pronto, was on top of her, holding down her hands next to her head on the ground.
“I heard her screaming, and I could see her legs kicking up in the air,” the witness told police. “He turned around and looked back at her. That’s when I noticed something black in his hand.”
Pronto then allegedly used the knife to slash Hamann’s throat. She died soon after.
Police quickly observed Pronto walking north on School St. When stopped, Pronto confessed to the crime, saying, “I seen her walking over there. I did my share and assaulted her. I did what I did.” Pronto was handcuffed and placed in a police car. A knife fell onto the ground, the blade open, exposing a reddish-brown stain.
In addition to the witness, Hamann’s attack was recorded by two cameras. There is also a recording of the witness’ 911 call. Her killer was captured just yards away from her body, bragging about what he had done, covered in blood and in possession of the knife he used to slit her throat. A few weeks before her killing, Pronto made a video bragging about being a murderer and how the state of Vermont couldn’t do anything about it because he had paperwork saying he was incompetent.
“He had his get out of jail free card,” Hamann’s mother, Carroll, wrote to lawmakers. “I had no idea just how right he was. I also had no idea how violent he was and what his neighbors and other victims had been going through.”
In the two years since Emily’s murder, Carroll has been trying to help pass two pieces of legislation.
The first, passed in May of 2021, allows prosecutors to request their own evaluation in cases of competency. S.3/Act 57 notifies prosecutors when there’s a change in the custody status of a person found incompetent to stand trial or found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to the Department of Mental Health. “It gives victims a lead in knowing when someone like this is released,” Carroll said. The bill passed unanimously, and allowed prosecutors in Hamann’s case to order a separate evaluation of Pronto’s mental condition, a first in Vermont. It also formed a forensic working group to look at competency restoration and make a recommendation on a possible need for a forensic facility in Vermont.
The second piece has yet to pass. Carroll is asking lawmakers to establish a Vermont Competency Restoration program, which would allow prosecutors to restore competency when and if a defendant with mental health issues is ever found competent by the courts. She’s also asking lawmakers to add a public safety mandate to all Department of Mental Health statutes, establish a Forensic Care Navigator program, and to include a forensic facility for cases like Pronto’s.
Last month, Pronto was transferred from the Southern State Correctional facility in Springfield, where he’s resided since Hamann’s murder, to the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital for 90 days. Pronto’s “hold without bail” order is still in place due in large part to a precedent-setting deal both prosecutors and his defense team worked out to get him in a secure treatment facility and, at the same time, allowing prosecutors to continue their case against him if he is ever deemed not in need of treatment and before he is ever released back into the community.
“If DMH changes his custody, the State’s Attorney gets notified, and there will be a hearing and reevaluation before his release,” Carroll wrote in her letter. “He can be held at the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital on an extension of the court order, transferred to the soon-to-be-closed Middlesex Retreat, or wind up back in jail. If he is somehow found competent, he will stand trial for 1st-degree murder, and the process will begin again.”
In her letter, Carroll details Pronto’s prior criminal record and the results, which includes:
— Giving false information in a 2016 assault; he was released with mental health conditions.
— Another violent assault in 2016; he was released with stricter mental health conditions.
— A violent home invasion with attempted murder in 2018 for trying to slit his neighbors’ throats, including their children.
Carroll also included a timeline of Pronto’s competency history in Vermont, including a 2018 defense competency evaluation that found him competent to stand trial, and a second 2018 defense competency finding him not competent. In 2018, the court determined Pronto was not competent based on the second evaluation. Pronto spent about 18 months or so in the psych hospital. In 2020, Pronto returned to Pownal. November and December of 2020 brought multiple 911 calls to the Vermont State Police from neighbors, some of whom were in the process of getting stalking orders for had filed the orders.
— In November 2020, Pronto made a 15 minute Facebook video bragging about being a murderer, slitting people’s throat, and getting away with it because he is incompetent.
— On January 14, 2021, Pronto carved “murder time” on his mother’s dining room wall. Four days later, Pronto’s mother brought him to Bennington. Hamann, mother of a toddler, was murdered that morning.
“I am grateful that Act 57 became law,” Carroll wrote to lawmakers. “Emily’s killer underwent an incomplete competency evaluation because he refused to participate. He was found not competent. Because of Act 57, the State Attorney was allowed to request their evaluation which concluded that he is not presently competent, but that, for the first time in Vermont history, competency was deemed to be fluid. I hope this becomes a new model for these types of violent repeat defendants.”
Carroll implored lawmakers to research and support these programs, especially in Bennington County.
“There are a small number of repeat violent defendants with mental health issues that the voluntarily based community programs are not successful with. The trajectories for this level of violence are increasing all over Vermont. We have no place to house and treat these violent defendants appropriately, and releasing them back into the voluntary programs in the community without supervision only empowers their escalation of violence. Vermont needs a forensic facility.”
“I can’t help but wonder if Emily would still be alive if they (defense attorneys) hadn’t expert shopped and had Pronto gone to court and been held accountable for the home invasion/attempted murder charge of his neighbors. Had he received some mental health support and supervision after his release at a forensic facility, would Emily still be alive? If there had been any mental health intervention the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or even 4th time his neighbors called VSP in the weeks before her death?”
“DMH released Pronto in 2020. A few months later, my daughter was dead. Not once has he appeared in court. He always chooses not to participate. Not once was Emily ever mentioned. Not once was there ever any concern for the victim. The only time Emily was even mentioned in court was when I was instructed to put a picture of her away. Pronto’s 2018 victims found out he was released when they heard about Emily’s murder in the news. Victims and public safety should matter, but DMH has no public safety mandate. As soon as someone no longer meets CMS criteria, they gets discharged from the hospital without follow-up. Last month, his defense attorney said he needed to keep him hospitalized to avoid further trouble. That is a very, very scary statement to me. He is charged with the 1st-degree murder of my daughter. How much more trouble can he get into? Is he afraid he will kill again? If his attorney is afraid, then the public should also be concerned, and so should the staff of the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital. That hospital was not designed for these types of violent defendants. Where is VT going to house them? Are we going to continue allowing DMH to keep sending them back to their communities to continue harming more Vermonters?”
She ended the letter with a Bennington case of a young woman who has been allegedly assaulting, stalking, and harassing four other young women. The woman has a criminal record and has been incarcerated before.
“These six new felony charges began accumulating in May 2021 and are as recent as July 2022. In Aug of 2022, her defense attorney asked for a competency or insanity evaluation or whatever would work in this case. The woman has felony charges pending for failure to comply with relief from abuse orders, assault, assault with a weapon, and a hate crime. In September 2022, the court was told her competency evaluation would take a year. Meanwhile, her victims continue to be harassed, her violence level escalates, and the charges keep piling up. She is empowered to continue her violence. Her victims must continue living in fear for at least another year.
“Victims should matter. Public safety should matter. Being Emily’s voice won’t bring her back but advocating for change, so another mom doesn’t have to know this pain does help with my grief — especially today. This gives me purpose. There’s a long way to go.”
“Justice For Emily” is a group dedicated to keeping Hamann’s memory alive and fighting for justice in the ongoing case.