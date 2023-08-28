MANCHESTER — Over 100 people from the Northshire and beyond gathered Monday morning at First Congregational Church in Manchester to pay final respects to a beloved pillar within the community.
The remembrance of Nathaniel A. Boone, who passed away last Sunday, Aug. 20, from Alzheimer’s Disease, centered around a collection of fond memories from those who knew him in his nearly 96 years of life.
Following the singing of “Amazing Grace” and the readings of several psalms by family members, Pastor Bill Borror offered those in attendance the chance to share their own words about the Marine veteran and longtime attorney who retired to Manchester in the late ‘80s with his wife of 66 years, Harriet.
“I know he was a Marine, I know he was a lawyer, but most of all he was just one of the best human beings I’ve ever known,” said one man. “He made this town richer, his neighborhood richer, simply by being who he was. That is a gift for which I am forever grateful.”
Following several heartfelt comments from those in the pews, Boone’s son, Dr. Peter Stuart Boone took the podium to offer a more thorough eulogy, fighting back tears at some points, and joining the crowd in laughter at others.
Boone’s son recounted the man his father was, from his very poor upbringing in New Jersey – walking the train tracks to scavenge for coal to heat the family’s house and working jobs both before and after class while he was in high school – to earning his college education through the GI Bill – joining the United States Marine Corps in 1946 and becoming part of the brotherhood known as the “Montford Point Marines,” who broke the Marines’ color barrier, but still endured considerable racism and segregation.
Peter mentioned that CBS News did a special in 2012 on the 70th anniversary of the GI Bill that featured his father.
“We’re fortunate that it preserves Dad’s voice and image prior to the Alzheimer’s taking its toll,” Peter explained. “It documents the efforts that he undertook to obtain a college education and I recommend it to everybody.
“When most people would find an obstacle in front of them, Dad took advantage and made an opportunity for himself,” Peter continued. “But he never forgot the people he grew up with and helped him along the way.”
Peter touched on his father's love of classical music, and the interesting combination of being a star football player at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, while also participating as a member of the modern dance troupe there.
Borror also touched on Boone’s many interests and talents during his own remarks.
“He was a hard working Renaissance man,” Borror said. “He was an athlete and an aesthetic. A man of letters, and a man of the law.”
Borror, who spent time with Boone himself during Boone’s final days at the Vermont Veterans Home, also touched on the difficulty of watching someone suffer from Alzheimer’s, and the silver lining in losing them.
“I find that part of the grieving, and also the grace, of their death,” Borror said “is that we can begin to get them back, and remember him and all that he was.”
Borror closed by asking those in attendance to honor Boone’s memory by continuing to fight for the causes he championed himself.
“It’s not enough to know the good that Nate did. It’s not enough to respect his faith in his work … Nate has finished his course. He has fought the good fight,” Borror said. “If we want to truly honor Nate’s legacy and memory, we must continue to fight for justice. We must fight for opportunities for those being left behind – for those that are being marginalized as we sit here.”
The ceremony closed with the pallbearers bringing Boone’s casket, draped in the Stars and Stripes, out of the front of the church while the Marines’ Hymn played. Boone was laid to rest just down the road from FCC at Dellwood Cemetery, and a reception was held at Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home, where Boone volunteered for years.