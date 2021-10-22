As far as Murphy’s Law goes, it isn’t the worst thing to go wrong. But when one has an item missing from one’s Weekend Fun & Games section, aka the comics pages, like we do today, it’s noticeable. Even more glaring is what is stated in its place: “DOODLES HAS ENDED YOU NEED TO CONTACT CREATORS TO PICK A REPLACEMENT FEATURES [sic] AND LET REED BRENNAN KNOW WHAT IT IS.” Whoops. We didn’t mean for that to happen.
“Doodles” ended because its cartoonist passed away. Our replacement for “Doodles” is called “Caption It!” Obviously, “Caption It!” did not make it in that spot like it should have. Thus, you see that note instead on Page 3 of our Weekend Fun & Games section.
“Caption It!” is made up of two, unrelated cartoon panels. The one on the right begs for a caption. Newspaper readers (you included) are invited to come up with one and send it in to the cartoon’s creators. The instructions are explained in the cartoon. The cartoon’s creators then pick the best one they receive from readers nationwide. In a few weeks, they’ll publish that caption and the cartoon. And so, it goes. We hope you enjoy “Caption It!” And we’re positive that it will be in the right spot in next weekend’s edition.