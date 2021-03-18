Taking time out from a weeklong series of performances in local schools, the Taconic Chamber Players performed an hour-long concert at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.
“We kept playing live music throughout the pandemic since we saw how much joy it brings everyone,” said Joana Genova, the co-founder and artistic director of Taconic Music. “Performing at the clinic is our way to thank all the essential workers who have been, and still are on the front lines. We wanted to add some music to the feeling of celebration and hope while people are getting their shots.
“Taconic Music’s motto is ‘where music meets life,’” she said. “The current pandemic is part of our lifetime and music is part of the healing process.”
Many people were appreciative of the music, waving and giving thumbs-up as they exited the vaccine clinic.