WINHALL — Authorities have been unable to track down the bear that attacked Sarah Dietl, 43, in the backyard of her home in Winhall two weeks ago.
Bears are becoming increasingly comfortable around humans in the area, as more housing developments go up. This is never a good thing, for humans or especially for bears, as noted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“A fed bear is a dead bear,” says the department’s website.
This memorable phrase is particularly relevant in areas like Winhall, where there has been an influx of residents from out of state, and some of the new arrivals aren’t as bear-savvy as lifelong locals.
Some of those longtime Winhallers hope to educate their new neighbors on how to peacefully coexist with bears, and how to avoid mistakes that, knowingly or unknowingly, attract them to populated areas.
This is especially true this time of year, as bears are in a state of hyperphagia, or increased appetite, as they prepare for hibernation over the winter, according to Kyle Isherwood, game warden for Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Londonderry District.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to hear some people in the area have been intentionally throwing food out to them, rewarding them and making them more comfortable,” Isherwood said, adding that intentionally feeding a bear is illegal in Vermont.
However, deliberately feeding a bear is far from the only way to attract them to an area and put them in danger from traffic on the roads, as well as residents having to defend their lives and property. Isherwood cited eaten pumpkins nearby as potential evidence for what made the bear in the Winhall instance roam closer.
“I just advise everyone to contain attractants. So things like bird feeders and trash,” Ishwerwood said. “And plastic containers aren’t great. So either make more frequent dump runs, or bear proof your trash. Plastic isn’t good enough. If it’s not surrounded by metal, expect a bear visit sooner rather than later.”
The Fish and Wildlife website also advises keeping chickens and honeybee enclosures secured with an electric fence, and to feed all pets indoors.
Bears becoming a traffic hazard has been a recurring issue, as well. Two “bear crossing” signs have been up in Winhall’s unincorporated village of Bondville since late September. One is posted near the intersection of Old Town Road and Winhall Hollow Road, with the other farther northeast on Winhall Hollow Road near the Alpenrose Inn.