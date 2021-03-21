MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy hosted the Cool Schools Penguin Plunge on Saturday.
With COVID-19 changing the look of the Plunge, attendees on Saturday morning ran through water from a Manchester fire department tower truck.
The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont and to support Unified Sports in Vermont. Burr and Burton Academy sponsors Unified Basketball at the high school; the program has been in place for the past three years.
Captained by Burr and Burton assistant athletic director Julie Crosier, the team, which consisted of 58 members, raised more than $10,000 for the fundraiser, the second highest total in the state.
According to Special Olympics Vermont, the Penguin Plunge brings in 40 percent of the operating budget.
“COVID-19 has made a huge impact on over 2,000 Vermont athletes, impeding their ability to stay active, healthy and connected with valuable social interaction. Our team has pivoted to create numerous virtual opportunities for our athletes throughout this time, including radio hosted dance parties, bi-weekly webinars, and fitness challenges. The 2021 Penguin Plunge will provide the funding necessary to continue these programs throughout the year,” according to the website.