Updated: March 3, 2021 @ 9:35 pm
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Layout of apartments in the Putnam and Winslow blocks in Bennington.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Putnam Block exterior in Bennington.
The Putnam Block in Bennington.
Putnam Block exterior.
The back side of the Putnam Block, standing on the shared deck of the micro studio apartments, overlooking the Putnam courtyard.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Putnam Block courtyard in Bennington.
The former courthouse is being renovated in the Putnam Block.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER The former courthouse is undergoing renovations in the Putnam Block in Bennington.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER One of the micro studio apartments in the Putnam Block in Bennington.
One of the micro studio apartments in the Putnam Block.
The common kitchen area for the micro studio apartments.
Andy Paluch walks through the common area for the micro studio apartments.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER One of the restaurant / retail spaces still under construction in the Putnam Block in Bennington.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER The large corner retail space in the Putnam Block in Bennington.
Andy Paluch walks through the large retail space on the corner of the Putnam Bloc
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Andy Paluch walks through the living space of a two bedroom apartment in the Putnam Block in Bennington.
