BENNINGTON — This year is the 250th anniversary of the capture and rescue of Remember Baker, a captain of the Green Mountain Boys. To commemorate the event, a special event is planned for June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
A centerpiece of the event will be a reenactment of an “emergency town meeting” that recounts the story of the capture and rescue. We are currently looking for people to fill the roles and help tell the story. Participants do not need to be official actors, but must be willing to commit to four weeks of rehearsals prior to the event and have a strong voice. Period garb will be supplied.
Robert Ebert will direct the dramatic portion of the evening, which will last 20-30 minutes. In addition to the “town meeting” there will be informational tables, re-enactors, musketry and drills, and refreshments.
Anyone interested in playing a role in this event, please contact Jonah Spivak at jspivak@benningtonvt.org or call 802-445-1335.