BENNINGTON — Two people have died and a total of 70 people are infected in a COVID-19 outbreak at the Crescent Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the state reported Wednesday.
State officials said during a news conference Tuesday that 68 people associated with the center had tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak.
On Wednesday, state Public Health Communication Officer Ben Truman confirmed the deaths and the updated infection numbers.
"Unfortunately, yes, there is an active outbreak at this facility," Truman said.
He said he did not have information regarding outbreak-related hospitalizations.
Crescent Manor officials could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The state is tracking 12 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said during the news conference Tuesday in Montpelier. As of Tuesday, there were 181 COVID-19 cases in the facilities.