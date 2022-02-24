SPRINGFIELD — An outbreak of COVID-19 has infected at least 67 inmates at the Southern State Correctional Facility, the Department of Corrections confirmed this week.
According to the facility’s general population count, as of Friday morning there are 325 inmates in the facility — making over 20 percent of the facility’s population COVID-positive.
Regular scheduled testing was conducted Feb. 18, and the results sent the facility into full lockdown to prevent further spread.
Vermont’s correctional facilities are tested on a rotating basis, allowing the population of each facility in the state to be tested once every six weeks. Members of staff have also tested positive. Rachel Feldman, principal assistant at the Department of Corrections, said 16 staff at Southern State Correctional Facility currently have COVID.
Staff that are confirmed to be vaccinated are tested every other week. Staff members who have not identified themselves as vaccinated are tested twice a week.
Staffing levels are said to be stable at Southern State Correctional Facility, but the Department of Corrections is prepared to implement the emergency staffing plan if it becomes necessary.
The Vermont departments of corrections and health are working together to coordinate follow-up testing in order to prevent further spread of the virus in the facility. Follow-up testing is scheduled for Monday.
Feldman described the COVID prevention efforts during intake at the southern state facility. “When someone’s brought to us from the community, they will spend up to 14 days in intake quarantine and they’re tested three times for COVID.”
She said anyone with a loved one in the inmate population should take the time to reach out during this outbreak.
“People are always encouraged to contact their loved ones. It’s one of the things that truly does help during a person’s time in corrections, is that contact with those that they’re most close with,” she said.
As of Friday, there have been no cases in the geriatric population and no deaths in the facility have been deemed to be COVID-related.