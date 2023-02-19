BENNINGTON — The six residents running for two Select Board seats often agreed on issues during a two-hour candidate forum, while also making clear their signature priorities.
The forum, sponsored by CAT-TV and the Bennington Banner, was held Friday evening at the Bennington Firehouse. The entire video can be viewed on the local cable network’s Channel 1085 and on the Banner and CAT-TV Facebook pages.
The event was moderated by Banner Managing Editor Susan Allen.
DONALD WASHUM
Candidate Donald Washum turned early and repeatedly to his theme of a need for change in town leadership positions.
“Frankly, I am just tired of the way things are going in Bennington, Vermont,” he said. “It is time for change here.”
The town is suffering from “a lack of leadership,” Washum said. “I firmly believe that if you have good leadership,” positive change is possible.
“Over and over,” he said, the same people are elected in town. “These are the same people who say, ‘vote for me; I’ll do nothing.’”
In addition to change on the Select Board, Washum said Town Manager Stuart Hurd and Police Chief Paul Doucette have been in place too long and new leaders might be needed in those positions.
“Wake up, folks. Stop being placated,” he said at one point.
Washum also referred to his desire to see a mayoral form of government in Bennington, a proposal that has gone to voters four times in the past but turned down at the polls each time.
“You know what we need — we need a mayor,” he said. “We need a mayor, period. That’s what we need. But guess what — they don’t want one. And you know why they don’t want one? Because it will step on your toes.”
And he stated that he doesn’t support the town’s proposed $16 million budget — reflecting an 8.65 percent increase — but agrees “the town is in a pretty tough spot” because of inflation, unfilled officer positions in the police department and other factors.
Washum said he doesn’t support proposed redevelopment of the historic former Bennington High School in a public-private partnership with a housing developer. The estimated $20 million proposal is to create housing units and space for town recreation, senior citizens and other programming.
He said he might support the plan if all proposed outside funding sources are secured, but said, “I’m going to watch it like a hawk.”
Concerning the availability of parking in the downtown, Washum, who is retired, said the board should encourage Green Mountain Express to add more local bus trips to reduce the need for parking spaces.
“My whole thing of coming here tonight is to let you know that I’m tired of the old and I want in with the new,” he said in his closing statement.
ASHER EDELSON
Asher Edelson, a teacher and member of the Southwest Tech regional school board, said that despite inflation concerns, the “town has a lot of needs,” but he also would look closely at spending, especially at rising salaries for town positions.
He said he loves living in town, but added, “Every part of the world has flaws, and the way I see it, Bennington has flaws that need to be addressed right now.”
Edelson said he would focus on issues like the rough condition of some sidewalks in town, on racism and transportation equity, and on expanding affordable housing options.
Several of the town’s needs might be addressed using some of the $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds coming to the town, he said.
Edelson said it also should be determined which roles the board has authority to take on and which will require working with the state or federal governments, such as in trying to restore rail service to Bennington.
“Do I support the budget right now?” he asked at one point. “I suppose I do, but I would be open to considering cuts,” he said, mentioning some town office salaries as an area that might be examined.
On a positive note, he said new businesses opening during the pandemic “is a good thing for our town.”
Concerning downtown parking concerns, Edelson said expanding public transit options could address a shortage of vehicle spaces.
“I would like to see transit prioritized over expanding our parking infrastructure,” he said.
SARAH PERRIN
Incumbent board member Sarah Perrin said she would continue to focus on business development.
The co-owner of a concessions and catering business, Perrin said she has also been involved in the Chamber of Commerce, several community organizations and activities, and along with her husband, Michael Nigro, has owned and managed apartment units in town.
One need that should be addressed is housing, she said, adding that when she moved to Bennington about 15 years ago “it was pretty near impossible to find housing, and we were very fortunate to have enough money to find housing here.”
The Select Board is making progress on that front by approving housing development projects, Perrin said, “but there is still headway to be made.”
The town budget process this year was “a very difficult one,” because of inflation, Perrin said.
As a small business owner, she said, “It is a really hard year. ... We are all seeing high costs in everything.”
Being on the Select Board, “it was really hard to make any cuts, but we did have to make some cuts,” she said. “I think cutting any paving would have been a detriment to our town, so any more cuts would have been very hard to do.”
Looking at trimming the salaries of town employees, “is a little more difficult than one might think,” she said. “When people are at a certain pay point, once you start cutting them, you lose people at those positions.”
Perrin said of the Benn Hi project, “Right now, I do support that,” as long as “all the grant funding is in place and taxpayers would not be on the hook for that.”
Perrin said the $4 million in pandemic relief money provides the town with opportunities to address some of the needs mentioned during the forum. She cited housing issues and the need to assist the police department in recruiting new personnel to fill officer openings.
On parking issues in the downtown, Perrin said that, judging from communities she visits for her business, having high demand for parking spaces “is a great problem to have.” She added that once a shortage develops in a town, “I think that solving a parking problem is such an easy problem to fix, so we can fix that.”
NANCY WHITE
Candidate Nancy White left no doubt about her prime directive:
“If people don’t vote down the [town] budget, nothing is going to change,” White said, advocating more than once a rejection of the proposed $16 million spending plan going before voters on the March 7 election ballot.
Citing the 8.65 percent increase in the budget approved by the Select Board, which cited the effects of inflation as a major cause, White also advised voters to reject a proposed $5.8 million bond to largely complete water system upgrades to address longstanding water pressure issues in areas of town.
She said “it is the board’s responsibility to cut the budget” when costs rise significantly, and said board members and town staff had not done that.
“You better believe I’d cut that budget,” White said. “There is no way anybody can justify passing this budget.”
As she often has during public comment segments of Select Board meetings, White asserted that the board consistently fails to inform the public of pending proposals, such as the Benn Hi redevelopment plan.
Board members have denied those allegations, referring to several public presentations on proposals and efforts to gather input from the public through the town website and Facebook page.
“I’ve watched the plans for six years, and they get crazier as they go along,” White said, referring to proposed restoration of the former Bennington High School for housing units and to house recreation and senior programming and create space for nonprofit groups like the Meals on Wheels program.
White advocated using the ARPA grant funding for water and sewer system upgrades or similar infrastructure projects, rather than on the Benn Hi project and a planned skate park in town.
“You’ve got to look at the basics,” she said.
As with other proposals, she asserted that the board works out project details in private beforehand with groups, businesses or prominent individuals — “call it the machine, call it the Bennington big shots.”
Board members have denied that’s the reality.
The answer, White said, is to elect new people to the Select Board.
Concerning downtown parking, she said recent zoning changes to promote downtown growth and “walkable” neighborhoods wrongly eliminated some longstanding parking space requirements.
She mentioned the Benn Hi proposal, the Putnam Block and a proposed multi-story building on Depot Street, saying those and other projects have too few designated spaces, and that could lead to a parking crunch that hurts local businesses.
EDWARD WOODS
Edward Woods said that “in a community as diverse as Bennington, obviously there are a lot of issues that have to be dealt with.”
He said his first priority would be to connect residents with the information they need about town operations and to offer more opportunities for citizens to comment and/or understand how decisions are being made.
“The most important thing is the exchange of information,” Woods said. “That can bring the community together. We are addressing a fragmentation right now in the community, which ends up affecting every area.”
Woods added that “all those [issues raised at the forum] can be addressed when there is much more open exchange of information.”
Referring to the town budget, Woods said he has a real world understanding of the impacts of inflation, being co-owner with his wife of the Knotty Pine Motel.
During the pandemic, he said, figures show that to address inflation, the average national motel room rate had to rise by 64 percent.
He said he doesn’t agree with such an increase in spending in the town budget, but said he has an understanding of how it happened under current economic conditions.
It is important to go over any budget “line by line” to ensure additional spending requests are justified, he said, adding, “Is there some way that other things can be reduced to account for that?”
Woods is a former publisher of the Bennington Banner and currently chief revenue officer of the Northeast Region of MediaNews Group.
Concerning federal ARPA funding received by the town, Woods said that money could be used to address some of the pressing needs, such as homelessness, while reducing impacts on taxpayers.
“I think you look at the priority needs,” he said.
Woods said there is sometimes a lack of curbside parking on Main Street, but part of the reason is there are not enough directional signs for visitors and others, which could help address that problem.
He said other communities, like Stowe or Williamstown, Mass., that attract visitors have focused more on directing drivers to available parking sites.
JACK ROSSITER-MUNLEY
Jack Rossiter-Munley said he has been involved in local community groups working to foster change, and he sees great potential if Benningtonians work collaboratively.
“I have made it a point of getting as involved as possible in the community over the last several years, and I have made it a point of listening to people,” he said, “and in doing that, I heard about a lot of the areas in town where action is needed.”
Among initiatives he’s involved in, he cited the Community Café, which provides food on Saturdays to those in need, and a new group aiming to provide community support to local elementary schools.
“Now I want to take that energy and ability to connect people, and that ability to listen and bring it to the Select Board,” he said.
Rossiter-Munley said the town has great potential and there is an opportunity “to think big” if residents can work together. He said he’d first focus that community energy on ensuring everyone has a living wage and quality health care, addressing homelessness, and on needed infrastructure projects and upgrades.
He also would put an emphasis on public safety, he said. “That is where I see many, many interconnections, because so much can flow from a town where all of the citizens feel safe.”
There are “many different ways to address public safety,” the candidate said. It also is important, he said, not to wait until a problem becomes a crisis, but to take action on related issues like housing, poverty and inequality — “the kinds of underlying situations that put people at risk and that cause more crime.”
Concerning the budget, Rossiter-Munley said he watched all the Select Board’s budget sessions and saw how “inflation hit very hard,” and that the board “has actually taken a lot of pretty drastic measures to ensure that the budget didn’t go up a lot more than it did,” because of soaring inflation.
He added, “I would want to make sure that all of the money is being spent as responsibly as possible, and hope we don’t have to deal with another year like this in terms of inflation.”
On the Benn Hi project, Rossiter-Munley said that, while it is a big project, “there are mechanisms being put in place” to ensure the redevelopment costs are covered by private investment, grant, tax credit and other sources, rather than town taxpayers.
Asked about the level of parking downtown, he said, “Actually, I am more concerned about transportation equity,” as some “can’t afford to have a car in the first place.”
Since moving to Bennington, Rossiter-Munley has worked as a freelance writer, editor and podcast producer operating his digital production company, Cardboard Box Productions Inc.
The Banner also has interviewed each of the six Select Board candidates, and those articles can be found on the website, benningtonbanner.com and are posted individually on the Banner Facebook page.
Two of the six candidates — the highest vote-getters — will be elected March 7 to the two open board positions.