BENNINGTON — Problems with the installation of curbing and other items will delay the opening of the town’s new Willow Park Playground equipment.
Town communications coordinator Jonah Spivak said Thursday that the problems were noted Tuesday during a site visit by the project engineer from Play By Design, which is creating the play structure. The project engineer did an inspection to identify any issues needing attention before a molded rubber surface to cover areas of the playground can be poured.
“Play by Design is developing the plan to address final punch list items that will include subcontractors to address the curbing and other punch list items to be completed,” Spivak said. “Once the plan is available, we will be able to develop a timeline for final completion.”
The playground areas — which were upgraded for $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act aid — are not yet open to the public, he said.
“We are very eager to see the playgrounds completed,” he said. “The town of Bennington is committed to ensuring the project is completed to full design and safety specifications.”
The town added a fence as a precaution to secure the project site until all work is completed, Spivak said, adding, “The town greatly appreciates the patience of the community as we work toward completing our much-anticipated playgrounds.”
The town still hopes to open the new playgrounds at Willow Park this year, Spivak said. The new equipment is replacing a set of mostly wooden equipment that opened in 1999. That installation has been removed.
Spivak said the town won't incur any further cost as a result of the installation issues.