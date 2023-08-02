SHAFTSBURY — The Public Utility Commission’s visit to the proposed Shaftsbury Solar project site suggested the opening sequence of “Gilligan’s Island” – except it was closer to a four-hour tour.
The site visit Tuesday, as part of the PUC’s review of the developer’s permit application for a 20-megawatt solar array, was attended by about 50 people.
They walked much of the sprawling 128-acre parcel on which the proposed 83-acre ground-mounted solar array would stand.
Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, said the site visit was “the longest I’ve ever attended – both in terms of time and the distance covered.”
The overall site – roughly between Holy Smoke Road and Route 7 – is shown on maps as an irregular north-south rectangle that now consists of sections of meadow or former pastureland bordered by tree lines and wooded areas.
Those who attended hiked a long, looping route, north and back south, through what would become multiple sections of solar panels if the project is approved.
“It is always instructive, particularly where there are so many concerns about how the land is going to be changed by a project,” said PUC Chairman Anthony Roisman, near the end of the walk. “So site visits are very important.”
Inspecting a site, typically along with members of the developer’s team, other state or local officials, and residents both in favor and opposing the project, gives commissioners first-hand knowledge of the terrain and any outstanding issues to be considered, Roisman and his fellow commissioners said.
The other commissioners are Margaret Cheney and Riley Allen.
APPLIED IN MAY
Shaftsbury Solar, which was proposed late last year by VT Real Estate Holdings 1 LLC and formally submitted to the PUC in May, has generated considerable opposition and the formation of the group, Stop Shaftbury Solar.
A smaller number of proponents have cited the benefits of such a large renewable energy facility in helping to meet Vermont’s electricity needs without the use of fossil fuels.
Opponents have criticized the sheer size of the proposed array, which would be about 10 times larger than any in Southern Vermont and one of the state’s largest; and the visual impacts of the project in what is now scenic, bucolic landscape off the gravel Holy Smoke Road.
During an information-gathering PUC hearing – such as one held last month at Mount Anthony Union High School -- comments and statements are offered and recorded as part of the permitting record.
However, during a site visit, Roisman said the PUC primarily wants to become familiar with features of the land, and how the proposed array would look on the site.
“Make sure we see what you want us to see," he said.
TREES AND BERMS
Design team and construction representatives of the developer responded to questions about the placement of earth berms in one section to help screen the array, as well as whether specific tree stands or tree lines would be retained.
Accompanying the group were F. Reed Wills, chief operating officer with the contractor, SunEast Development, and Jeff Nelson and Stephanie Wyman of the project designer team, VHB.
Several residents commented late in the tour that elimination of one section of panels near Holy Smoke Road and retention of a mature tree line now slated for removal might go much further toward screening the project from those whose homes are in elevated areas around the site.
As part of the tour, the PUC members also drove to houses on elevated sites with a view down toward the parcel.
Others walking the project site questioned whether a stand of older-growth trees could or should be saved.
The developer and Sun East Development have proposed preserving a 57-acre section on the 128-acre parcel to help offset the forested areas that will be cut.
They also propose earth berms in one section with trees planted on top to help screen the 14-foot tall solar panels.
Poles showing the height of the proposed berms with and without trees on top and others showing the height of the panels were displayed in sections of the project site.
DISCOVERY PHASE
Roisman said the discovery phase of the application process will continue for some time, while information continues to be gathered and more comments are submitted to the PUC.
During that period, amendments to the plan could be proposed, typically to address concerns, he said, or in response to issues identified by agencies like the Agency of Natural Resources.
State Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, said Tuesday he is staying “completely neutral” about Shaftsbury Solar and focusing on “helping constituents on both sides understand the process better and know who to talk to.”
Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, also trekked the site during the tour. She raised questions about the process during the July 27 PUC comment and listening session at the high school and again Tuesday.
Commissioners said the comment period is on-going, and those can be filed as part of the permitting record through the PUC’s document management site, where case documents also can be found.
The Shaftsbury Solar project case number is 23-1447-PET.
More information also is available on the PUC webpage.