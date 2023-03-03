BENNINGTON — Civil penalties totaling $44,125 were recommended this week for developer Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. over tree removal in 2020 on the site of controversial proposed commercial solar projects on Apple Hill.
The penalties were recommended to the Public Utility Commission, which has permitting authority over solar and other energy projects, by the state Agency of Natural Resources and the state Department of Public Service.
In considering the penalties, the commission has ordered Allco Renewable Energy to file a response brief by March 16 to the recommendations from the state agencies, with any further reply briefs from the agencies due by March 30.
TREES CLEARED
The penalty recommendations stem from tree clearing on about 3 acres of a 27-acre parcel by the developer in June 2020, prior to receipt of a required permit from the commission for either of two proposed 2-megawatt solar facilities — called Chelsea Solar and Apple Hill Solar.
Both projects remain stalled amid fierce opposition from Apple Hill residents and others in town, each having weaved through a series of rejections and appeals by the developer to the commission and to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The projects, first proposed nearly a decade ago, have each prompted opposition over possible negative effects on a scenic, prominent hillside north of the downtown and over the location in a section of the town’s rural conservation zoning district.
Thomas Melone, president of the New York-based Allco Renewable Energy, could not be reached Friday for comment.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The Agency of Natural Resources, which investigated a complaint about the tree clearing, said in a recommendation this week to the commission that, in addition to working without a solar project permit, rare plants on the site were destroyed, and “the developer continued its clearing activities even after the commission ordered it to stop.”
The written recommendation added, “By engaging in site clearing at the Apple Hill parcel without a [project permit], the developer violated [state law]. This violation resulted in the destruction of at least 24 very rare white arrow-leaved aster plants and, had the clearing continued, would have destroyed at least 97 of the very rare plants.”
The “unlawful site clearing took place from at least June 16 through June 27, a period of 12 days,” according to the recommendation.
Donald J. Einhorn, senior litigation attorney with the agency's Office of General Counsel, recommended a penalty of $39,125 for the developer.
In a separate filing to the commission this week, Ben Civiletti, special counsel to the Department of Public Service, recommended adding $5,000 to the penalty, as a deterrent to future violations, because of the company's financial resources and because of its conduct in violating a temporary restraining order.
The tree cutting was reported in a public comment to the commission on June 19, 2020, by Annette Smith of Vermonters for a Clean Environment.
Smith said Friday, that "in the grand scheme things, given the resources of this developer, the penalty seems low when the activity was known to violate state law and continued even after the PUC said to stop. Is it sufficient to be a deterrent? No, just the cost of doing business. Easier to do the harm first, and then just pay the fine."