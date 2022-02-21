POWNAL — Pownal Select Board races are shaping up for three open seats in the March 1 town election, with four residents vying for the positions.
The races involve two incumbents, a former board member, and a former health officer who is suing the board and town over a pay dispute.
Running in the March 1 election are incumbents Harry “Jamie” Percey and Bob Jarvis, former board member Bryan Harris, and former health officer Leo Haggerty.
Percey is running for an open three-year board seat and is opposed by Haggerty.
Jarvis, Harris and Haggerty are on the ballot in a contest for two open one-year seats.
BRYAN HARRIS
Harris, 43, is a lifelong resident of North Pownal.
“I am running because I want to help the town continue its journey to reaching its full potential,” Harris said. “I hope to be elected so that I can continue to be an active voice for people of the town of Pownal.”
Harris said he has remained active in the community.
“I am a former member of the select board,” he said. “Also a current member of the town’s Planning Commission. I am an elected justice of peace. I also serve on the Parks and Rec committee, and am vice president of Pownal Youth Baseball.”
He added, “I am a former member of the Pownal Valley Fire Department, having served for over seven years. Most recently, I have joined the Pownal Fire Department. I’m an active member of Faith Church in Pownal.”
Harris is employed at Kaman Composites and has been with the company for 15 years.
“In this time I have held many positions, including production, assembly, team leader and quality assurance,” he said.
Harris is a 1996 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School and a graduate of the Baron Institute of Technology, with a certificate of training in electronics technology.
He is married and the father of two children.
LEO HAGGERTY
“The lawsuit [against the Select Board and town] is based on wages and should have no impact on my serving as a select board member,” Haggerty said, adding that his experience is part of the reason he is running.
“But more so to keep the select board more with proper procedures and to be accountable to the people who elected them,” he said. “I don’t believe you should be hushed and not be accountable for statements and actions taken; after all, it’s the people who elected you asking the questions.”
Haggerty, 54, said he’s running “to let the people of Pownal have a voice,” and would “strive to make town officials accountable to those same townspeople.”
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington alleges that Haggerty was not paid for 17 months on the job as health officer.
Select Board members have denied the allegations.
Haggerty said he is employed at All Service Citgo in Bennington, and oversees all aspects of the business.
He is a high school graduate and has training as a Pownal firefighter and Advanced EMT for both Bennington and Pownal rescue squads.
He is an active captain of the Disaster Action Team for the American Red Cross, traveling around the country where Red Cross services are needed.
Haggerty said he has received two Presidential Awards for volunteerism, a silver award from President Trump and a bronze from President Biden. He has received two Stars of Life awards.
Haggerty is also the elected town constable in Pownal, but the Select Board has placed an article on the annual town ballot, asking, “Shall the voters prohibit the town constable from exercising any law enforcement authority, in accordance with [state law].”
Haggerty said he would “like to create a positive environment that achieves the goals of the townspeople and town government as agreed on.”
BOB JARVIS
“It has been my honor and privilege to work for the good people of Pownal alongside other members over the past four years,” Jarvis said. “The board has accomplished quite a bit, and I am proud to have been part of this progress.”
He added, “I will continue to work ensuring our government respects and represents all of our citizens. The tremendous improvements in the functioning of our town government need to continue. How we handle our differences and ensure all of our citizens are represented is key.”
Jarvis said he’s “excited to see the new town hall and look forward to that move [from the current offices]. This is a very exciting and positive time for Pownal.”
Jarvis, 62, graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in 1977 and from Skidmore College in 1981, with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and business.
He received a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in manufacturing systems engineering in 1996.
Jarvis served as an officer in the Navy from 1981 to 1986.
He now works for a supply chain optimization software company.
HARRY “JAMIE” PERCEY
“I am seeking reelection for the three-year seat on the Select Board,” Percey said. “I think I have been a good part of the team on the board working town issues, while moving forward.”
He said he would like to see the completion of the new town hall, which is expected in the spring.
“We have some good subcommittees that have brought ideas forward that we are working for the betterment of the town and its people,” Percey said.
“With the federal monies that have recently become available to municipalities, we can do some needed upgrades to town infrastructure and other items that will help our townspeople,” he said.
He added, “I have done my best and will continue if elected to represent the taxpayers as a whole, no matter the group that they feel they’re part of.”
Percey has worked for the state for 32-plus years, the majority of that time at the Vermont Veterans’ Home.
He has been a member of the Veterans’ Home board of trustees for about seven years, a volunteer in the Bennington Fire Department for 28 years, and has volunteered during community events.
Percey served in the Army, on active duty and in the reserves, for a total of 12 years before being honorably discharged.
He is a certified NRA Rifle Safety Officer and volunteers at the Hale Mountain Fish and Game Club shooting range.
“I love anything to do with the outdoors, have coached youth soccer,” he said. “This is why I do attempt to support our youth, especially when it comes to outdoor activities.”
He has two sons and a granddaughter “who love this area as well, so besides growing up here, I am rooted in the community,” he said.