BENNINGTON — The top vote-getters in the race for four open Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District board seats hold what appear to be unassailable leads with all member towns but Sandgate reporting the results of voting Tuesday.
District Clerk Cassandra Barbeau reported Wednesday that Michael Cutler, with 2,000 votes, Anthony “TJ” Williams, with 1,883 votes; incumbent Jackie Kelly, with 1,811 votes; and Asher Edelson, with 1,155 votes, were leading among the nine candidates for the four regional school board positions.
The fifth-place candidate was incumbent Michael Munson, who had 1,028 votes with only Sandgate not reporting.
LETOURNEAU OUT
Among the other candidates, Jamar Bivens had 914 votes; Nienna Rose (whose name appeared on the ballot as Joshua Reed), 890, incumbent Ed Letourneau, 879, and David “Drew” Dughi, 433.
Letourneau had been roundly criticized last fall for posting multiple Facebook comments regarding race, Black Lives Matter, eugenics and other topics, and several candidates indicated that they were entering the race in part to ensure Letourneau did not win re-election.
The district board sought to remove Letourneau but was advised by state education officials that there was no mechanism under state law for a board to remove an elected member prior to the end of his or her term.
Letourneau had refused a request by the board to resign, contending that his Facebook comments were his own and protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution.
The technical school district includes the towns of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, North Bennington, Pownal, Readsboro, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland and Woodford.
The district’s $4 million proposed budget for the next fiscal year and a potential expansion of its capital reserve fund and equipment reserve fund by $60,000 and $20,000 both passed by significant margins.