BENNINGTON — Less than half the direct care staff at the Vermont Veterans Home has been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite occasional positive test results among employees and the death of a second home resident from complications of the disease on Feb. 14.
CEO Melissa Jackson confirmed Wednesday that a second resident had died on that date, after being reported hospitalized in early February.
Another resident who had been hospitalized in early January was later reported on Jan. 20 to have died.
Reported results of routine staff testing over the past two weeks also have confirmed at least five positive results but none among the residents. The two most recent positive results were from tests taken on March 1, while Jackson said there were three positive results among staff on Feb. 27.
39 PERCENT
Jackson said that only 39 percent of the direct care staff, including nurses, have taken advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccination as front line medical care workers.
Overall, she said, including office and other staff members, about 60 percent of the approximately 200 employees have received the vaccination.
While the Veterans Home has provided information and education about the vaccine, employees are not required to be vaccinated, she said, adding that any mandate would have to come at the state level, as the workers are state employees.
Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees Association, representing employees at the home, said Wednesday in an email, “I think our members have the same concerns that health care workers nationally have expressed.”
He added, “The governor would have to order testing to be mandatory, that would have to be bargained with us. Some facilities throughout the country are offering incentives and reassurances to their staff in an effort to increase the number of vaccinations. Maybe that would be a good place to start. Maybe management might propose something?”
Gov. Phil Scott’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to an emailed request for comment.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said later in an email, “I was not aware [the Veterans Home staff vaccination level] was that low. I find it disturbing, but to the best of my knowledge there has not been a discussion of mandating all Vermonters get vaccinated. I am aware of some discussions regarding employers’ right to require vaccinations for some jobs.”
VISITS CURTAILED
Family members of the 101 Veterans Home residents have been continually updated about positive test results and about the death of the resident from complications related to COVID-19. The resident had been hospitalized but the family decision was for the person to return to Veterans Home prior to the death on Feb. 14, Jackson said.
Daily antigen, or rapid testing, of staff and residents is continuing, Jackson said, along with twice-weekly PCR testing, referring to the testing considered the medical standard.
“Testing remains unchanged,” she said. “We have isolated the two nursing neighborhoods where the staff members work; they have a separate entrance and enhanced [personal protective equipment] requirements.”
Visits with residents, who have been quarantined in their rooms, with meals provided there, are on hold, Jackson said.
She added that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations require restricting nursing home visitations for at least 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test result is reported. The most recent positive results came from PCR testing on Monday.
Other positive test results for individual staff members were posted among notifications by the facility on Feb. 18 and Feb. 1.