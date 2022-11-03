BENNINGTON — A judge determined that there is enough evidence to proceed to trial in the case against a woman, 31, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.
Shaunda Caron from Bennington was charged with sexual assault without consent in September after waving her Miranda rights and confessing to police that she performed oral sex on the teenager. Their relationship began on the social media platform Snapchat, and allegedly escalated when the teen was alone with Caron in her vehicle.
On Monday, Caron appeared in person at her weight of the evidence hearing where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady heard from prosecutor Alexander Burke and defense attorney Richard Burgoon on the evidence in this case.
McDonald-Cady also heard a motion from Burgoon to suppress evidence — in this case a video of Caron’s confession that was recorded on an officer’s body camera.
The video is about 12 minutes long, and it was played in open court during the hearing. The video begins with Caron audibly crying in the background. You can hear her while she talks to her mother on the phone and says, “I know I’m [expletive].” She tells the officer, “You should probably just arrest me right now.”
After Caron hangs up her phone, a police officer can be heard explaining her rights. She then signs the Miranda waiver, and admits to performing oral sex on the minor in August.
Caron’s mother was present in the courtroom and was visibly upset. She covered her ears while the video evidence was being played. Caron sat hunched over with her head in her hands.
While the state believed her signature on the waiver of her Miranda rights was valid, Burgoon used the video as proof that his client was “hysterical” when she signed the waiver. He argued that Caron didn’t fully understand the rights that she was signing away. He said it wasn’t an “intelligent waiver.” Confessing was “good for her heart, not for her legal situation,” said Burgoon, and she couldn’t appreciate the reality of her situation.
Weight of evidence hearings force the court to reconsider any bail or conditions of release. Caron was previously released under the conditions that she had no contact with the victim or any minors under the age of 16.
The state requested Caron be held without bail, but if she were to be released, Burke requested that she be prohibited from using social media and on a 24/7 curfew. Burgoon said the prohibition from social media would be a non-issue, but the 24/7 curfew could be a problem because of her work schedule. He said Caron already was self-supervised since her arraignment and proved that she can follow the terms of her conditions.
She has a “lack of desire to flee,” because her mother moved back to Bennington, and “she’s already started the rehabilitation” process by seeking counseling at United Counseling Service, said Burgoon.
The judge took both arguments under advisement. The next day, she determined that both sides should be ready for trial by March. The evidence will stand, and the case will proceed. Caron’s conditions of release have not changed, according to electronic court records.