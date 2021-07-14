BENNINGTON — A repeat drug offender has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring to sell cocaine in Bennington. He is serving the state sentence alongside a federal sentence.
The man, Maynard Davis, 44, pleaded guilty in Bennington Superior criminal court to selling cocaine at a local apartment in December 2019. He did this in cooperation with a woman leasing the apartment, located at Applegate Drive.
Davis would bring cocaine into the residence, the woman would package the drugs and either of them would sell the cocaine, Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunket said at the June 30 sentencing hearing.
Davis also admitted to having five previous felony convictions, in Vermont as well as New York and Connecticut. These offenses, which took place between August 1996 and April 2019, were all but one for drug offenses.
Davis had been under probation in Rutland County when he committed his latest offense, the court was told.
Defense attorney Matthew Hart said Davis has a long history of substance abuse, starting when he was at least 8 years old. “He was pretty much homeless and orphaned, with his sister. At that point, his parents were not there and had actually died of overdoses,” Hart said.
“We’ve had this discussion many times,” the lawyer said, “that addiction of this level is a lifelong battle.”
Superior Judge Cortland Corsones pronounced a prison time of three years to three years and one day, in accordance with Davis’s plea agreement with the prosecution. He was given credit for time served.
Davis is currently detained at Northwest State Correctional Facility, in St. Albans. He is expecting to be transferred to a low-security federal correctional facility in Danbury, Conn., where he will serve his Vermont sentence at the same time as a federal sentence.
Last year, he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to distributing cocaine base in Vermont in November 2019, according to court records. The district’s chief judge, Geoffrey Crawford, sentenced him in April to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Crawford ordered that Davis’s federal sentence run side by side with prison time on any ongoing state case.
The federal judge recommended that Davis be incarcerated in Danbury so he may “maintain close family relationships.” He also suggested to the Bureau of Prisons that Davis be enrolled in a residential, or non-residential, drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
Meanwhile, the woman leasing the Bennington apartment that had been the site of the drug conspiracy was earlier sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell cocaine last year and is currently on probation in another county, according to Vermont Department of Corrections records.