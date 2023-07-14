Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.