BENNINGTON – Three public hearings are scheduled for next week concerning proposed commercial-size solar generation projects in the Bennington area.
The Vermont Public Utility Commission has posted evidentiary hearings on a proposed solar array off Route 7 and Holy Smoke Road in Shaftsbury – which will also involve a site visit; and on solar projects proposed on Apple Hill and off Rice Lane in Bennington.
A PUC evidentiary hearing is set for Monday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. via GoToMeeting on the Warner Solar, a 2.2-megawatt capacity project proposed by Allco Renewable Energy, Ltd. off Rice Lane.
Testimony will be taken during the hearing, which will likely focus on the electric transmission lines that would connect to the power grid. The Warner Solar site is near another proposed Allco Renewable Energy project, called Stark Solar, and east of an existing 2-megawatt Allco developed solar array in the vicinity -- located behind the Ford, Honda and Toyota dealerships on Route 67A and called Battle Creek Solar.
On Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m., also via GoToMeeting, the PUC will conduct a hearing concerning an investigation into the developer's cutting of trees near its proposed Apple Hill Solar site prior to obtaining permitting from the PUC.
SITE VISIT
And on July 21, the PUC plans an in-person hearing on the 20-megawatt Shaftsbury Solar project proposed in Shaftsbury by VT Real Estate Holdings 1, LLC.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington and will follow a presentation by the developer, beginning at 6 p.m.
A site visit by the commission and others is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at the proposed location off Holy Smoke Road.