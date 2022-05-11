BENNINGTON — All three announced candidates for Bennington County sheriff have confirmed they will seek the Democratic nomination for the post in the party’s Aug. 8 primary.
The race thus far includes Lt. Joel Howard of the Sheriff’s Department, who is seeking to replace his boss, Chad Schmidt; James Gulley Jr., an officer and investigator with the Manchester Police Department; and Beau Alexander, who has worked in the corrections, probation and private security fields.
Gulley and Alexander challenged Schmidt in 2018, but they finished second and third respectively in the November election.
In that election cycle, Schmidt captured both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the primary, and his two challengers ran against him in November as independents.
Schmidt is stepping down after his term ends in January after 14 years as sheriff. In February, he confirmed reports that his wife and children are living near his parents in Hawkins County, Tenn., and he will join them full time there after his term ends.
Responding in March to criticism of whether he has been mostly absent from the Sheriff’s Department and his job, Schmidt said he spends four or five weeks in Bennington, followed by a week of his vacation time in Tennessee, adding that he participates via Zoom conferences and emails when away.
Schmidt said he is endorsing Howard for the sheriff’s post.
OTHER RACES
A primary battle among Democrats also is expected in the former Bennington 2-2 House district (now called Bennington 5 and including a section of Pownal following legislative reapportionment this year). Incumbent Democrat Rep. Michael Nigro is facing a rematch challenge from former Rep. Jim Carroll, who is seeking a return to the House after losing to Nigro in 2020.
Longtime Republican Rep. Mary Morrissey also is running again in the two-seat Bennington district and is unopposed in her party’s primary. She was the top vote-getter in the 2020 election.
Another Democratic primary race evaporated this week with the announcement by Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Bennington-Rutland, that she won’t seek reelection.
Mike Rice, of Dorset, an organic farming advocate, is now the only announced candidate for that House district seat.
In other countywide races, Democratic Sens. Dick Sears and Brian Campion, both of Bennington, are the only announced candidates for those two seats; and State’s Attorney Erica Marthage is thus far unopposed.
Bennington Superior Court Assistant Judge Mary Frost said she is running again. The court’s other assistant judge, James Colvin, recently announced he is not running for new four-year term, creating an opening for that position.
High Bailiff Frederick Gilbar is also running for another term.
IN THE HOUSE
In other House races, incumbents Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, both Democrats, are running again in Bennington 4, which includes Manchester, part of Arlington and Sandgate.
Nelson Brownell, in Bennington 1, is running again. His Pownal/Woodford House district has been expanded to include Readsboro and Stamford.
Independent Kelly Pajala, in the Windham-Bennington-Windsor district, is also running again.
Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-West Dover, has said she is still considering whether to run for another term and also considering a run for the Senate. She said she opposed the changes to her Windham-Bennington House district, now called Windham 2, which no longer includes Readsboro, Stamford or Searsburg and includes Wardsboro and Jamaica.
In Bennington 3, including Shaftsbury, part of Arlington, Sunderland and Glastenbury, incumbent Democrat David Durfee is running again, and Republican Victor Harwood, who unsuccessfully challenge the incumbent in 2020, said he intends to run again as well.
Rep. Timothy Corcoran II and Rep. Dane Whitman, both Democrats, are seeking re-election in the former Bennington 2-1 district, now called Bennington 2.
More information is available through the Secretary of State’s website.
Nomination papers for major party candidates for the primary ballot are due by May 26.
The general election is Nov. 8 this year.