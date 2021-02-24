BENNINGTON — Voters in Bennington will elect three people to the Select Board on March 2, filling two three-year seats and one one-year seat.
Chris Bates, Tina Cook, Kevin Hoyt, Colleen Harrington and Mike Bethel are seeking both the one-year seat and a three-year seat, which is allowed under Vermont law. If any of them were to win in both races, they would have to choose which to serve.
Running exclusively for one-year term are Tom Haley and Phillip Guerard, while Nancy White, incumbent Jim Carroll and Gary Corey are running exclusively for a three-year seat.
To help inform Bennington voters, the Banner submitted identical questionnaires to the candidates, and gave each the same deadline and word limit. One candidate, Hoyt, did not respond. Below, in alphabetical order, are the candidates' responses.
CHRIS BATES
Why are you running?
I spent the last two years in Montpelier as a Vermont state representative and came to realize that on a state level I couldn’t do as much as I wanted to for Southern Vermont. I made the decision that I could help Bennington more by serving on the Select Board. I will bring what I have learned as a state legislator and share that knowledge with current and new members of the board.
What are your goals if elected?
My goals are to help our town achieve its goals as set forth by the select board and the town manager and enforcing our vacant property ordinances. It is important to me to help bring a solid viable economic development plan, listen to constituents' concerns and strive to make Bennington a better place for all.
What are your two major issues of concern?
First and foremost, economic development for the town of Bennington is a top priority for me, to have a solid growth plan with the direction moving forward that includes racial equality, helping our most vulnerable constituents, shoring up our housing stock and creating a solid business environment to make Bennington thrive and be competitive with the surrounding area.
We have a beautiful town, and it pains me to see vacant commercial distressed buildings. We allow companies to leave them in disrepair and that needs to stop. Also, I am concerned that banks let their repossessed homes become a blight on our neighborhoods, with boarded up windows and fields of unmown grass. These banks and companies should not be above our ordinances.
Biographical information
He is 61, and has been a resident at 425 North Branch St., Bennington, since 2012 when he came here from the Midwest. He brought his high-powered outdoor radio show “Outdoor Secrets Unwrapped” to WBTN-AM 1370 (where he currently serves on the board) and has been talking about the outdoors ever since with his co-host Stephanie Calabro. Bates also has a popular show on CAT-TV, "Bennington Unwrapped," airing since 2015. He had the pleasure of serving the constituents of Bennington House 2-1 district in the Legislature, from 2018-20, and is now serving on the (Special Events) Bennington Police Department Policy Advisory Committee.
MIKE BETHEL
Why are you running?
I have run for the Select Board before, and I have been a severe critic of the board. I want to show the voters how much better a board can be with members who are unafraid of saying the truth and asking the right questions. Vote for me and I’ll show you what I can do from the inside.
I want to change the way town government is done. I want to end the town manager system and have the voters elect a mayor who will preside over the Select Board and lead us to a more focused, responsive government. We, the citizens, are not stupid; we can elect our own leader, and that individual will have to answer directly to the people.
I also want to open up the board meetings to the public, do less business in executive session,and guarantee transparency in everything the board does, never forgetting it is the people who rule in Bennington. Our board isn’t very friendly to citizens; that will change if I am elected.
What are your goals if elected?
Until we have a mayor, the Select Board has got to do a better job reining in the manager, insisting on being fully advised on the critical decisions that have to be made, lowering the tax rate, and concentrating on bringing jobs and grand list growth to Bennington.
What are the two major issues of concern to you?
In addition to the mayoral amendment, I believe we must contain the growth of the tax rate, and town expenditures, eliminating waste, especially those due to mistakes (such as the salt shed debacle).
Most of all, we need to foster pride in our community, and reinvigorate the town spirit that was once a feature of Bennington. We love this town. We can do a much better job of making it a place that deserves that love.
Biographical information
Mike Bethel is an artist, and a man with strong opinions. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1970 and trained with Samuel Emry Evans, a well-known marine artist from the Plymouth, Mass., area. Mike resides at 201 Gage St., and is a familiar face and voice in public affairs over the past 20 years.
JIM CARROLL
Why are you running?
In a phone call to the town manager last week I asked if could do some fact-checking with him for a post I was preparing. I asked him if it would be accurate if I said I was his biggest pain in the neck? Stu [Hurd] laughed because we do have a mutually respectful relationship. Stu said, ”You are definitely, both in your time on the select board and in the Legislature have been the most responsive to your constituents.”
I’d like to continue being a voice for Bennington.
What are your goals if elected?
In my time on the board and my time in the Legislature, I learned that one of the biggest impediments to economic growth throughout the state is affordable housing. I want to continue the work I’ve been a part of in rehabilitating properties in Bennington which expand the grand list and attract people to the town.
What are your two major issues of concern?
Affordable housing because it is an economic engine that drives local economic growth. Secondly, I would expand, if possible, our town’s low-interest loan program to qualified partners in much the same way we did with the coming distillery and the coming brewery in the downtown.
Biographical information:
I was born, raised and educated in Bennington. I have been a private business owner for most of my life. I was born in 1961, and live on School Street in Bennington.
TINA COOK
Why are you running?
We have a wonderful opportunity to elect the very first African American select person in Bennington history.
As we re-imagine our future and the possibilities it holds, it is essential to have a town government that is representative of its constituents and creates plans and strategies that bring about comprehensive change. Not only should these strategies seek new revenue streams to help reduce heavy tax burdens but also make certain that all who visit and call Bennington home, enjoy an equitable quality of life.
I want to help build on the town’s current efforts to lift and support our most vulnerable populations while encouraging local business growth and development.
What are your goals if elected?
I would like to be a conduit between my constituency and the Select Board. My extensive background in marketing and communication allows me to effectively synthesize and disseminate select board policies, procedures, and events to my constituency easily. I will use a variety of social media, phone, newsletter, and face-to-face interaction, to connect and update.
My background in marketing also wraps nicely with the Select Board’s charge of alleviating hefty tax burdens and bringing business and other revenue streams to Bennington.
What are your two major issues of concern?
I will continue to voice support for our most vulnerable populations, in any way I can. I am the NAACP chair for the committee that oversees homelessness in Bennington/Rutland. I have ties to Helping Hands Shelter and BROC and we are researching ways to insure they receive the funds they need to serve their clients.
I share the vision and support the work of the Bennington Opioid Response Team, “a group of over 40 individuals from community organizations, including health care, mental health, recovery, government, law enforcement, housing, transportation, and prevention,” and look forward to working with their leadership team to bring awareness and share resources with the Bennington Community.
Biographical information
My 21 years as a tourist turned resident, employee, taxpayer, homeowner, friend, parent, conservationist, activist and Vermonter make me uniquely qualified to serve.
I am a graphic designer, and have worked for Applejack Art Partners, the Northshire Bookstore, Southern Vermont College and The Orvis Company. I was a student-athlete at SVC, and was MVP of the Divsion III championship team. I’ve worked as the social media coordinator for the Adult Education Department at Southwest Vermont Career Development Center.
I’ve served on the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Internet Task Force and the NAACP Education, Homelessness and Youth Engagement committees, and have been a Police Oversight Town Meeting participant. I am a member of the Planned Parenthood Action Committee and Rights & Democracy, and have been endorsed by RAD.
GARY COREY
Why are you running?
I am running to be a creative and reasonable voice for Bennington. I hear a lot of negative comments about Bennington, but I have seen progress on many important issues and I see us on the path to success.
I want to further advance partnerships and available opportunities already in our community and help others to share in their benefits. These partnerships have been successful. A few examples include funding for the Putnam Block, the project to repurpose the old Town Garage into a specialty distillery, the project by the Madison family to beautify our Main Street side walk for outside dining. These groups were able to work with the town staff, the Better Bennington Corporation, the Planning Commission, the Bennington County Regional Commission, and many others. The list goes on.
What are your goals if elected?
My goal is to help get the word out that Bennington is a great place to live and a great place to raise a family. We have a world-class hospital, a beautiful museum, a great police force, an excellent rescue squad, a renowned college, a wonderful school system with caring educators, and a thoughtful community ready to keep advancing our progress. Bennington has the resources and attractions for people looking to move to New England and we need to make that common knowledge.
What are your two major issues of concern?
Economic development – Continued economic development will create a more rewarding quality of life for all of our residents. We need to continue to develop a robust job market with well-paying jobs for all families of all economic levels. Economic development goes hand in hand with the assets needed for a strong community: public and private housing options, a wide variety of recreational opportunities, art and culture institutions, expanded shopping and services, a variety of educational opportunities, the infrastructure needed in a modern world (high speed communications), resources for child care, and services for the elderly.
Healthy citizens – Health in our community covers a huge range of issues, starting with recovery from COVID-19 and getting people back to work. Second, we must support the existing organizations that are already working hard to keep our citizens healthy. Organizations like Bennington Project Independence, Meals on Wheels, Coalition for the Homeless, PAVE, Sunrise Family Resource Center, United Counseling Services, and many more have ongoing projects that need continued support and expansion. Finally, the opioid epidemic is hurting our community. I recently connected with Kristi Cross of the Bennington Blueprint for Health and she has shown me that there is incredible work happening somewhat under the radar. Bennington’s Opioid Response Team has leaders from over two dozen local organizations working together to create a comprehensive response to this disease.
Biographical information
I was born and raised in Bennington. I went through the school system and graduated from Mount Anthony. I graduated from Vermont Tech with an associate of Applied Science degree in architecture and building engineering technology (cum laude), and then went on to Kansas State University to receive my bachelor of architecture degree (cum laude).
After college I moved back to be around family and raise my two daughters, Sarah and Hannah.
I opened my architecture practice 30 years ago on Main Street, and have run my business in downtown Bennington ever since.
Volunteer work: Career Development Center: Advisory Board member before the formal board was created; Bennington Region Preservation Trust: board member; Better Bennington Corporation: founding board member, Chair of the Economic Development Committee; Commissioner for the Downtown Taxing District, appointed by the Select Board to determine how the tax revenue was spent; Vermont Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, Board member, Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President, and President.
PHILLIP GUERARD
Why are you running?
Hello everyone. I’m Phillip Guerard and I’m running for a one-year term for the Select Board. The town needs someone who will represent the majority of the community. The citizens want someone who is visible and approachable. If you see me around town, feel free to approach me. I’ve lived in other parts of the country. I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. I’ve seen things that others may not have thought of to make this town a better place to live.
What are your goals if elected?
If I’m elected I’ll make sure the whole community is heard. If someone wants something done, I’ll help them understand the process to reach that goal and make sure they get the help they need. I may not like your idea, but if the majority of the community wants it and it betters the community, then I will look you in the eyes and tell you I’ll do my best. If that’s not good enough, I’ll refer you to someone who can help you. I want Bennington to be the safe, clean, vibrant and happy community it once was. It’ll take a lot of work, but I’m up for the challenge.
What are your two major issues of concern?
One of the major issues that needs my attention is the safety of all of the citizens. The death of Emily in broad daylight, on the beautiful river walk, has scared a lot of people. And rightfully so. We need to take back our community. We can set up community watch groups and make our police more visible with foot patrols.
People want things in Bennington. Things cost money. Instead of raising property taxes, I propose a one cent sales tax. I’m a renter. I’m tired of paying high rent. It’s not the landlords' fault. They need to survive like the rest of us.
Biographical information
I’m a 60-year-old native of Bennington. I’m a 1979 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School. Go Patriots! I’m happily to my high school sweetheart, Dawn. It took me 38 years to do it, but I finally smartened up and married her. I’ve worked in manufacturing and transportation most of my life. I’m a retired volunteer firefighter from West Virginia. I’m the founder of POPS. Phil’s Outreach Program and Services. The program originally was to help the homeless and needy get food, shelter, medical and psychological help they needed. It eventually lead to me working along side the local law enforcement and the mental health facility. I has also served as a deacon. I chaired a self-help group for family caregivers.
TOM HALEY
Why are you running?
I am running for the Select Board because I can think of no better way to serve my community. Public service was a part of my upbringing. Both my father and grandfather served on various town boards and in the Legislature and Senate, respectively. I believe that our citizen government can and will benefit all Benningtonians, and I think that I can help with that.
What are your goals if elected?
I am seeing a lot of frustration around town with a perceived lack of communication and accountability from our town government. This is likely why we keep seeing the mayoral question on the ballot. There are other ways to solve the problem without replacing our town manager position with a partisan elected mayor. We should be making it as simple as possible to communicate with the board when one has questions or concerns -- there is a process, but I don’t think a lot of people understand it, and I will work to address that. Transparency and collaboration are key.
I will continue the work that the board has started toward reforming and modernizing our police department. I believe that we need an active, continuous group of citizens to oversee the department.
What are your two major issues of concern?
Communication between the board and the community is critical, and we still need to work on that. We need to revamp the town web page to make it easier to use.
There are still members of our town who don’t feel comfortable living in Bennington. We must continue to address their concerns. We are only as strong as our most vulnerable citizens. We must search out the underserved and determine their exact needs and concerns, then address them.
Biographical information
I was born in Bennington and have lived in Bennington and North Bennington for most of my life. I was educated in local schools. I serve or have served on numerous boards, including the board of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington as secretary and outreach chair, the boards of Civil Authority and Abatement as vice chair, and Bennington town and county Democrats as chair. As an activist, my work has focused on health care and equity issues.
COLLEEN HARRINGTON
Why are you running?
I decided to run for Select Board because I am concerned with the direction and decline that our town has seen over the course of the last 20 years. There is no accountability or transparency with anything in our current local government. Public records should be open and easily accessible to the public.
What are your two major issues of concern?
My vision and goals for Bennington include oversight of spending and appropriation of funds. Many citizens feel that projects that are over a certain dollar amount need to be approved by the citizens and voted upon as to whether they feel this is something they feel would benefit the town. In the past, the board has taken the stance that they were elected to make these decisions and that their decision is the final say. I do not feel that is in the best interest of the citizens of Bennington and the people should have a larger role in deciding where their money is spent. In the current situation that the town finds itself with the ongoing COVID outbreak we should have tightened down and put off some spending that could have been postponed, but instead the town continued to spend at its normal rate unabashedly.
The second major issue is addressing the current lack of honesty within our local government. There are issues that are being covered up such as with local law enforcement. People who are coming forward are having their reputations damaged by a lack of our current government not addressing the situation and exactly what is going on. The local authorities are openly trying to falsify information to the public through many avenues such as not providing public records and making false statements publicly and privately to citizens. I hope to change this in our government and would be as open and transparent with the people as humanly possible. I hope to stop the wasteful spending and corruption that has permeated the soul of Bennington.
Biographical information:
I am a native Vermonter whose family has been here since the beginning of time. The only member of my family not from Vermont was my grandmother. Her mother was born in a Huron village on the St. Lawrence. I traveled throughout the country for 20 years working and obtaining my education. I have been a lifelong student and ended up obtaining four degrees. I live in the West End in Bennington, and at 58, I find myself worried about the future of Vermont. Bennington has been my family’s home for generations and my hope for our town is to return it to a thriving and prosperous area where anyone can raise their family and be proud of where they are come from.
NANCY WHITE
Why are you running?
Never could I have imagined how powerful the Bennington Machine (the old boys club) would become over the past decade. Accountability and transparency have ceased to exist in Bennington.
What are your goals if elected?
My goals are to help our town achieve its goals as set forth by the Select Board and the town manager and enforcing our vacant property ordinances. It is important to me to help bring a solid viable economic development plan, listen to constituents' concerns and strive to make Bennington a better place for all.
What are your two major issues of concern?
In 2018, I asked the Select Board to add a conflict of interest policy for officials into the town charter. This would have allowed citizens to take immediate action when an official was caught red handed. Unfortunately, the Select Board refused my request.
Last year at Town Meeting, I asked why regional groups we subsidize with our town budget were working on secret plans to bring people from other countries to live in Bennington. I asked why citizens weren’t allowed to participate in these discussions. I stated we don’t have the money and resources to help people living in Bennington today or to address our local issues that grow each year. The Select Board refused to speak. It’s been one year -- why won’t officials talk about this secret plan?
Bennington citizens must be included in decisions in our town. Bennington used to be affordable and issues were addressed when the Select Board understood they worked for the citizens rather than the Machine. Officials must understand the difference between want and need and how to prioritize.
Citizens need to stop being used as ATM’s. Defeat budgets, demand answers on spending! Our local economy will never turn around without new private sector jobs with good pay and benefits.
I support law enforcement. I want everyone to be included and be willing to work together for a Bennington that is safe and where everyone is treated fairly and equally.
All Vermonters must understand that regional economical development groups are taking over our towns and dictating our futures. People in Brattleboro should not be making decisions for the future of Bennington.
Biographical information
Lifelong Bennington resident. MAUHS graduate and attended Lyndon State College. Worked for 30 years in restaurant management. Have worked for the past decade as an LNA at the hospital in the ICU and Medsurg units.