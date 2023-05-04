BENNINGTON — Three cases making their way through the Bennington judicial system reached plea deals this week, canceling scheduled jury trials.
Last year, Angeliz Matos, 20, of Holyoke, Mass., was one of seven defendants involved in what police described as gang and drug activity at 202 Beech St. Matos was charged with two counts — fentanyl trafficking conspiracy and felony conspiracy to sell, deliver, manufacture or cultivate a regulated drug. Both charges carry a maximum combined 50 years behind bars and a possible $2,000,000 fine if convicted.
Details of Matos' plea deal have not been released, but he is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday. When reached for more information, prosecutor Jared Bianchi said he was not at liberty to discuss any details yet.
On July 14, Matos was one of several people living at 202 Beech St., Apt. 6, which was raided by multiple agencies after someone had overdosed in Manchester two days earlier, according to a police affidavit. Six people were hiding inside a small bathroom, and several others were attempting to flee the scene, with one individual tossing a loaded “ghost gun” out of a second-story window. A bag was also thrown, landing on top of the firearm. Police found 42 grams of crack cocaine and $6,590 in cash. Police also located another pistol in a couch cushion, drug paraphernalia, scales, 265 bags of suspected heroin, 17 grams of crack cocaine and a small amount of heroin. The Manchester Police Department's K9, Moose, alerted them to the bag.
According to the affidavit, Matos has a short criminal history in Massachusetts.
Embezzlement
In early 2022, a 21-year-old Bennington woman, Elizabeth Bump, was charged with four embezzlement counts while an employee of Stewart’s Shops on Main Street. Bump, a cashier at Stewart’s, allegedly stole over $2,000 on several occasions.
According to a filed plea agreement in the case, Bump will plead guilty to one charge of embezzlement. She will receive a three-year deferred sentence and be ordered to pay restitution to the corporation. Bump initially faced a maximum of 30 years behind bars and a possible $30,000 fine if convicted. Conditions of release are still pending.
A corporate investigator with Ballston Spa, N.Y.-based Stewart’s Shops was assigned to the case of unexplained product and cash losses at the Bennington store. He concluded that Bump was stealing cash from the store’s office safe and stealing products from the shop.
Bump was employed by Stewart’s for three months before the discovery. She was allegedly seen on video from inside the store, opening the safe in the office, taking out what appeared to be cash and placing the bills in her pants pocket. About $280 was reported missing on the day of the video.
An affidavit filed by police alleges several other incidents involving Bump, again caught on tape. One of those incidents included over $1,200 missing in a single day. Other incidents involved unpaid food and drink, and small amounts of retail products, police said.
Bump has no criminal history in Vermont. She allegedly apologized to the company for her actions in a handwritten statement, acknowledging her thefts, which resulted in her immediate termination. Her plea hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Aggravated assault
In 2021, Jonathan Bell, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident in Bennington. He will receive an 18-month deferred sentence when he pleads guilty to one count of aggravated assault at his scheduled plea hearing on Tuesday, with release conditions to follow. Bell faced a maximum combined 10 years behind bars and a possible $10,000 fine if convicted on both charges.
On Aug. 26, 2021, Bell reportedly was in an altercation involving a weapon at 212 School St., according to a police affidavit. Upon arrival, officers met with the victims, who said two males fled on foot toward the River Walkway and Park Street.
Police were told that both men had come to the residence, looking to get a mini-dirt bike, and that Bell had brandished and pointed a handgun at several people, including a child.
Police began a search along the River Walkway, where both men were found shirtless and hiding in the water by the river. Bell and the other man were taken into custody without incident.
A search of the river found a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun. Police spotted the handgun by its laser sight, which was left on, allowing it to be spotted easily in the water.