HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Three firefighters were hurt in a fire that destroyed the clubhouse at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue early Saturday morning.
The dispatch call came in just after midnight., according to the Hoosick Falls and Hoosick Fire departments, and firefighters found the clubhouse engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Crews from several area fire departments responded, and fought the blaze in near-zero-degree temperatures and strong wind conditions.
The clubhouse site is at the crest of a hill on the golf course that rises up from Main Street in the village.
Three firefighters were reported injured, and one received treatment for smoke inhalation, according to a report from Channel 13 News. No cause for the fire had been announced as of mid-afternoon Christmas Day.
The country club is owned by Jamie and Vickie Jerome, of Bennington, Vt., who could not be reached Sunday for comment.
The Hoosick Fire Department posted a short video of the fire as it consumed the building early Saturday, at facebook.com/HoosickFire.
Other departments that responded included those from North Hoosick, West Hoosick, Pittstown, Johnsonville, Cambridge, Buskirk, Petersburgh and Bennington.