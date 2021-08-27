BENNINGTON — A groundbreaking for a $28 million expansion of the emergency department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center followed a ceremony Friday that drew more than 50 supporters, staff members, hospital, local and state officials and area residents.
Thomas Dee, the CEO and president of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, told those gathered in a large text near the hospital entrance that the project was long overdue to address a need for more space and facility upgrades.
“It certainly is a great, momentous occasion in our history,” Dee said. “Since the hospital’s beginning back in 1916, we’ve always been connected to our community, and as we expand services, the community really is a direct beneficiary of what we are trying to do.”
He said construction work is expected to by October, pending Act 250 permit approval, and will start with demolition of The Lodge building across from the current medical center entrance — a structure dating to the 1920s and the early years of Putnam Memorial Hospital that now is used for office space.
Construction in phases will take about 30 months, Dee said, including work first on the planned addition, followed by a complete renovation of the existing ER, when emergency services will be transferred for a time into the new spaces.
DOUBLING SIZE
Plans for the project include expanding the emergency department space toward the current entrance with a building addition and renovating the existing ER bed spaces, along with technological and other upgrades.
Once constructed, the area will be called the Kendall Emergency Department, in honor of major donors, Don Kendall and family, the owners of Mack Molding, who donated $5 million to the project.
A number of project donors were in attendance Friday and recognized by Dee, medical center board of trustees Chairman Tommy Harmon and other speakers.
The health care corporation announced last year that four other gifts of more than $1 million also had been received for the project.
The effort involved “a lot of hard work and a lot of generosity by a lot of people,” Harmon said.
SVHC is “very appreciative of the support,” Dee said later, adding that nearly $21 million has been raised toward a capital campaign goal of $25 million.
WORK IN PHASES
The project has been in the planning stages for several years to deal with a doubling of the average number of ER visits in recent decades.
Dee told the town Development Review Board that the average has risen from under 14,000 patient visits annually in the mid-1990s to nearly 25,000 visits today.
With that in mind, the plan calls for renovating 7,700 square feet of building space and constructing another 6,700 square feet to modernize the emergency department.
Dee praised the recognized quality of the work the department has done over the years “in a substandard facility,” adding, “But yet we never compromised in the care we provided, and the staff and team have never complained. And it’s kind of the culture and how we just get things done.”
Dr. Adam Cohen, medical director of the emergency department, said the finished space will expand the size of current emergency treatment rooms and separate those with doors – unlike the current curtains – to provide privacy for patients.
After arriving at SVMC in 2004, Cohen said of the prolonged planning process, “There were times I thought honestly that this day would never come.”
But in the end, he said, “everything worked out great.”
Cohen also praised plans for expanding telemedicine services with physicians based at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, for additional “state-of-the-art” space for patients with mental health issues, and for negative-pressure spaces to help control the spread of infectious diseases.
Cohen said the fact project planning continued during the COVID-19 pandemic led to additional design features that will keep the medical center in the forefront in preventing the spread of infectious disease and treating patients with mental health issues.
Because of the recognized quality of care and of the emergency staff, “we’ve been able to assemble a team that is truly remarkable for a hospital this size,” he said, and the project will provide even more of an attraction for top medical professionals from around the region.
NEW ENTRANCE
SVHC officials have said the project will create a new main hospital entrance, relocate outpatient registration, phlebotomy and the imaging department waiting room, and include upgrades to the laboratory and cafe areas.
The new emergency department also will connect with the now separate Respiratory Evaluation Center and ExpressCare sites on the SVMC campus.
Other features include greater access to telemedicine and patient monitoring services through Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Dee said after the formal groundbreaking with a set of “gold shovels” that the emergency department expansion is expected to be followed by a major project for the SVHC Cancer Center and a series of other changes with a total investment of more than $40 million over the next six or seven years.
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, read a statement from Gov. Phil Scott praising the hospital for bringing the project to fruition. Representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders also offered congratulations.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock President and CEO Dr. Joanne Conroy congratulated the hospital and the emergency department for maintaining a motivated staff even during pandemic. She said other ER’s, but not the Bennington unit, have had to hire traveling nurses to maintain services.
“I think you have got to be one of a handful of hospitals in the entire country that have been able to achieve that,” she said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock and SVHC have developed partnership agreements over the past eight years, including in the areas of medical staff recruitment and telemedicine and remote monitoring of critical care and emergency room patients.