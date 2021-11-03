BENNINGTON — A $28 million project to expand and upgrade the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center emergency department and reconfigure the main hospital entrance got underway in earnest this week.
While chain-link fencing has been installed around areas to be worked on first, hospital officials said most parking spaces and sidewalks near the building remain open, allowing visitors to get to and from the center.
Site work is underway now to create a new temporary front hospital entrance, and it is anticipated that in January the current main entrance will close, and the temporary entrance will take its place.
Fencing also is installed around the The Lodge building directly across the driveway from the medical center entrance. That structure, which dates to the early years of Putnam Memorial Hospital and is now used for office space, will be demolished — possibly next week.
An intensive recycling project is in progress to salvage the building’s materials and construction features.
Construction to double the size of the emergency department and do other renovation work in surrounding areas will take place in phases over an estimated 30 months.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care CEO and President Thomas Dee has said work will concentrate first on the planned addition, followed by a complete renovation of the existing emergency room space — during which emergency services will be transferred for a time into the new spaces.
Plans include expanding the emergency department space toward the current entrance, along with an addition to the building and renovation of the ER bed spaces with technological and other upgrades.
Hospital officials said the average number of emergency room patient visits has risen from under 14,000 annually in the mid-1990s to nearly 25,000 visits today.
The plan calls for renovating 7,700 square feet of building space and constructing another 6,700 square feet to modernize the department.
The project also will provide more space for treating patients suffering a mental health crisis, relocate outpatient registration, phlebotomy and the imaging department waiting room, and include upgrades to the laboratory and cafe areas.
Other features include greater access to telemedicine and patient monitoring services through Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.