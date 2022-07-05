BENNINGTON — A 21-year-old Bennington man took a plea deal after hitting a man on the head with a pipe and giving cannabis to a 12-year-old.
Michael O’Shea pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault with a weapon, one count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one count of furnishing marijuana to a minor during a plea hearing at the Bennington Superior Court on Tuesday.
O’Shea, wanting to get the charges taken care of so he could move to Texas, attended the hearing via video from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. He rolled his eyes and looked away as the judge asked for his plea on the three counts.
He initially was charged with four other counts on top of the ones he pleaded to, including simple assault, unlawful mischief, selling drugs to minors and manufacturing concentrated marijuana. He was facing a possible 32-plus-year sentence if convicted of all original charges.
The plea deal with prosecutors dismissed three of the six charges.
All three incidents happened between September 2020 and May 2021. The burglary charge stemmed from a break-in on Sept. 26, 2020, where O’Shea and two others allegedly broke down the door of a residence on Park Street in Bennington and assaulted two individuals. The marijuana charge stemmed from a March 2021 incident where O’Shea gave a marijuana edible that he manufactured to a child. The aggravated assault stemmed from a May 26, 2021, incident involving a metal pipe.
In agreeing to the plea, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones asked for a pre-sentencing report and scheduled the sentencing hearing to be held in 30 days. According to the plea deal, O’Shea will face a five- to 10-year sentence, all suspended, with one year to serve on the assault charge. He faces a five- to 10-year sentence on the burglary charge, all suspended, and another five- to 10-year sentence on the marijuana charge. All sentences will run concurrently, with two years of probation.
O’Shea already has served over a year and is eligible for parole after the sentence is officially handed down. The sentences and probation will be transferred to Texas.