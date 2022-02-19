BRATTLEBORO — A retired veterinarian who responded to an animal cruelty complaint in Halifax said it’s been years since she has seen dogs kept in such horrible conditions.
“It’s uncommon to see something like this,” said Dr. Sue Kelly. “Both in the number of animals and the severity of their condition. The dogs were starving with no access to water, had inadequate housing and were unable to get off the ice.”
On Tuesday, 21 dogs were turned over by their owner to the Windham County Humane Society after the owner received a visit from two Vermont State Troopers and two wardens from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
“It’s distressing and horrible to see animals suffer,” said Kelly, who evaluated all 21 dogs upon their arrival at the Humane Society’s building on West River Road in Brattleboro.
“The adults were tied to houses, all in a pen filled with feces and water bowls frozen and no food in sight,” said Maya Richmond, who has been executive director at WCHS since November. “This did not meet the standard of care according to state statutes for keeping dogs outdoors.”
All of the dogs were underfed, some starving and with worms, and many had mange and scars.
Richmond said it is unclear if the dogs were wounded by the owner or by each other, fighting over any available food. Even with ample food at the Humane Society, the dogs have had to be housed separately to keep them from fighting.
Otherwise, said Richmond, the dogs are quite timid when approached by humans.
After evaluating and treating them, the Humane Society is looking for homes for the dogs and is in contact with other shelters or rescue organizations to help house them until they can be adopted.
Normally, said Richmond, it costs about $500 to bring a dog into the Humane Society, which might include an evaluation, housing, food, medication, neutering and spaying, transportation and cleaning up after them.
“Twenty-one dogs poop a lot,” said Richmond.
She said these dogs were in such poor condition that it could cost upwards of $1,000 per dog, putting an enormous financial strain on the organization.
“This is quite an influx for our little charity and our team,” said Richmond. “It’s an overdraw on our budget that puts us in a precarious situation. We have an emergency reserve I can pull from, but we don’t want to completely deplete that.”
Richmond said the community has been incredibly gracious in supporting the Windham County Humane Society and hopes people will respond as they have in the past. Right now, the organization needs cash, which can be donated at windhamcountyhumane.org/donate, and dog food.
Because the dogs were relinquished and not confiscated, the Humane Society can’t demand the owner foot some of the bill.
“When they were relinquished, they became our property,” said Richmond.
Sixteen of the dogs appear to be Treeing Walker Coonhounds and the other five appear to be mixed breeds, she said.
It’s legal to keep dogs out of doors in Vermont, said Richmond, but there has to be adequate protection from cold and heat, including protection from the direct rays of the sun and the direct effect of wind, rain or snow.
“Shivering due to cold is evidence of inadequate shelter for any dog,” states the law governing treatment of animals in Vermont.
Dogs that are being treated inhumanely aren’t always confiscated or relinquished, said Richmond.
“Normally, we would be educating and working with the owner before it gets this bad,” she said.
The Humane Society has 10 full-time and part-time staffers and about 20 volunteers who help out.
Adoption fees range from $100 for a senior dog to $600 for puppies.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Windham County Humane Society for providing care to these dogs,” said Kelly. “Ending animal cruelty is central to their mission.”
Kelly noted that the Humane Society has the resources and advice to help people properly care for their animals.
“The Humane Society doesn’t routinely seize dogs,” she said. “They help keep them in a home where they already have a loving family.”
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said because no criminal citations were issued she was not notified of the conditions of the animals.
She said, in a case such as this, if the owner had not relinquished the animals, that individual could have been cited with up to 21 charges of cruelty or aggravated cruelty to the animals, depending on the condition of each of the dogs.
A charge of cruelty to animals can result in up to one year in jail for each count. For aggravated cruelty, a sentence could be up to five years in jail.