BENNINGTON — A half-century ago, teens who had scrapes with the law were typically called juvenile delinquents.
In 1971, when the 204 Depot Street residential program for boys opened its doors in Bennington, the term delinquent might have spurred images of films like “West Side Story,” “Blackboard Jungle,” or “Rebel Without a Cause.”
And there were institutions back then called “reform schools,” noted state Sen. Dick Sears, one of the founders of the ground-breaking alternative program on Depot Street in Bennington and its executive director for the first 35 years.
In Vermont, Sears said, the reform school was in Vergennes and called the Weeks School.
He said the prevailing delinquent image and expectations about youth who’d been in reform school produced challenges for the program in the early years, until the public realized the benefits of working with troubled teens in the community, rather than a large institution far from their home towns.
FIVE DECADES
Sears was asked about 204 Depot Street this week because the program is marking its 50th anniversary with a dinner Oct. 22 at the Elks Lodge in Bennington.
According to current program executive director Jim Henry, the celebratory dinner will include Sears and others as speakers, and some of the program’s participants and former staff members over the years.
Also expected are community supporters and officials who have worked with or supported the program.
The event is open to the public as well, Henry said, and no tickets are required. But he said those interested should contact him at jim.henry@seallinc.org so that planners know how much food will be required.
BEGINNINGS
Sears said there had been a lot of discussion in the early 1970s about the need for local residential housing for youth, but the Bennington community was the first to act.
A nonprofit group – Seall Inc. – was formed and set up a group home on Depot Street, serving about dozen teen boys at a time.
Sears said a volunteer group including then-State’s Attorney Neil Moss, Paul Bohne, owner of the Harwood Hill apple orchards, and several others successfully applied for a federal start-up grant.
Since then, the program has been funded primarily through contracts with state agencies – currently the Department for Families and Children.
Sears was brought on as executive director in September 1971.
“We started the program based on a program in New Jersey,” he said. “It basically used a theory called guided group intervention, using peer pressure to make changes; you know, to make good choices, rather than bad choices.”
He added, “We were really the first in the state back then to take delinquent kids; back then all delinquent kids were under the Department of Corrections.”
Local leaders in the criminal justice, probation, mental health and other areas “were really interested in having alternatives for these kids to the Weeks School,” Sears said. “We kind of specialized in the kids your mother told you not to play with.”
The program included group meetings five days a week, he said, along with an educational component, a work program and a nature trip.
“We worked with about 450 kids during the time I was there,” Sears said.
The youth were from 14 to 17 years of age, he said, but most were 15 to 16.
COMMUNITY REACTION
At first it was a unique program in Vermont, “and there were a lot of growing pains,” Sears said.
“The community wasn’t entirely behind us at first. We had a lot of opposition in the community. But that slowly changed and acceptance grew, when they saw we really weren’t something to be afraid of. And I think we did a lot of community service as well.”
The positive response returned by the community eventually “showed the kids that they weren’t worthless,” he said.
Sears said “the most satisfying thing is seeing kids, some of them now grandfathers in their 60s, who it made a difference for them.”
“Through social media,” he said, “I’ve had a lot of contact with a lot of these kids. Some of them were failures, have been in jail and so forth ... But also our successes are outstanding — you know, young people who probably didn’t stand a chance.”
Sears called the past half-century “an amazing 50 years.”
CHANGES
Henry, the executive director since 2014, said the biggest change since the early days of 204 Deport Street is that the average residential stays are much shorter – averaging around three weeks, as compared to a nine months to a year or more under the original program.
He said there now are three residential sites – at 204 Depot and 206 Depot and at 119 River St., which is a program for girls. All provide short-term stay programming.