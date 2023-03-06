MANCHESTER — Town Meeting Day, Vermont's annual exercise of direct democracy, has arrived, with voters facing decisions on municipal and school budgets, property taxes, and their representation in town and school district government.
Throughout the Northshire on Tuesday, residents in the nine towns of the Taconic & Green Regional School District are voting on a proposed $36.8 million budget for fiscal 2024, a 7.9 percent increase over fiscal 2023. While the district tax rate is decreasing, tax bills are still likely to go up as an indirect result of rising real estate prices over the past few years.
T&G voters also will weigh in on Burr and Burton Academy’s requested tuition rate of $19,987 per student for the 2023-24 school year — a rate that the district pays for any high school student attending “any approved Vermont independent school.” That’s a slight increase over the current rate of $19,200.
There are no contested races for the T&G board in the district’s nine towns: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall. Incumbents Suzanne Kantorski of Danby, James Salsgiver of Dorset, Ben Freeman of Landgrove, Herbert Ogden of Mount Tabor, Andy Dahlstrom of Peru and Melanie Virgilio of Sunderland are all seeking reelection.
Manchester
In Manchester, voters will be deciding on a rare contested race for Selectboard and deciding whether to provide taxpayer funding to a number of nonprofit agencies seeking help with operating expenses. Voters already approved a $6.9 million town budget on Saturday.
Selectboard Chairman Ivan Beattie, a member of the board since 1984, is opposed for a three-year term by Megan Amundson, a member of the Planning Commission. Another Selectboard member, Jan Nolan, is unopposed for reelection.
Agencies seeking funding from Manchester taxpayers include the Manchester Community Library, which is asking for $243,700, and the Northshire Day School, which is seeking $87,000.
Dorset
Dorset voters were meeting Monday night to decide on a proposed $2.8 million budget for fiscal 2024, as well as allocations of $40,000 to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, $20,000 to the Dorset Players, $15,000 to the Dorset Marble Preservation Association and $13,000 to Northshire Day School.
Dorset voters also were deciding on an advisory question to determine if the town should establish a housing tax force and consider housing options in specific locations, including Raptor Lane, where the new town offices are being built.
Dorset Select Board members Henry Chandler, Frank Perrin and Liz Ruffa are unopposed for reelection.
Arlington
In Arlington, the bulk of the warning is decided by Australian ballot on Tuesday, but the budget was to be voted on from the floor Monday night. Town Administrator Nick Zaiac said the proposed budget of $1,570,161 represents a projected property tax increase of about 5 percent.
Key questions for voters on Tuesday’s Australian ballot include $85,000 for the firetruck replacement fund, $50,000 for the town highway truck fund, $45,000 to support the Arlington Rescue Squad and $23,500 for the Martha Canfield Memorial Library.
The Arlington School District, which also is holding its meeting Monday night, is proposing a school budget of $8,142,943 for fiscal 2024, an increase of 9.84 percent from the $7.4 million budgeted for the current year. The equalized per-pupil expenditure would increase to $20,181 from $18,655 this year.
Arlington Select Board incumbents Dan Harvey and Todd Wilkins are unopposed for two- and three-year terms, respectively.
In Arlington School Board elections, incumbent Matt Bykowski is being challenged by Terry Wilcox Sweet for a three-year term, and incumbent Dan Wood is facing Alexander Burke for election to a two-year term.
Sunderland
Sunderland voters were meeting Monday night to decide on a number of appropriations, including allocations of $70,000 each to the highway equipment and paving funds, $9,100 to the Martha Canfield Memorial Library, $11,000 to Northshire Day School and $5,000 to Arlington Recreation Park.
Tuesday, Sunderland voters will decide whether to approve a proposed $383,633 general fund budget and $537,600 highway fund budget for the town.
Winhall
Winhall will hold its town floor meeting on Tuesday morning at The Mountain School. Voters will decide by Australian ballot whether to elect School Board member Jennifer Samuelson and Select Board member William B. Schwartz, both of whom are incumbents and unopposed.
Voters at the floor meeting will consider a budget of $3.716 million, which would require a tax rate of 52.77 cents per $100 of assessed value – slightly higher than last year’s rate of 52.51 cents per $100.
The Winhall School Board meeting follows the town meeting, and voters will decide on a school budget of $4,523,694 — slightly higher than the $4,435,825 approved last year. Winhall is a non-operating district that pays school choice tuition for all students K through 12. Voters will also decide on BBA’s 2023-24 school year tuition request of $19,987 per student.
The combined school and municipal rates would be $2.1842 per $100 of assessed value for homestead rate properties, and $2.109 per $100 for nonresidential properties.
Winhall voters will be asked to allocate any school budget surplus — estimated at nearly $200,000 — to the tax stabilization fund at the end of the year, and $20,000 to the bus reserve fund.
Winhall and T&G voters also will be asked if they support the state’s current school choice funding policy. The Legislature is considering changes in light of the Carson v. Makin U.S. Supreme Court decision, and one of the proposals being debated would replace school choice with designation of up to three approved schools.
Danby
In Danby, most items are on Tuesday’s Australian ballot, including a proposed $ 1.33 million budget — a slight increase over the $1.27 million approved last year. Also on the ballot are a request for the town to sign the state Declaration of Inclusion condemning racism and welcoming people of all backgrounds, and $48,242 worth of voter appropriations to nonprofit agencies, including $34,109 for the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department.
In town elections, Select Board members Thomas Fuller Jr. and Steve Haines are unopposed. Byron Battease and Lonna Burden are running for an open seat for auditor. Shelley L. Taylor and incumbent James Viscusi are candidates for trustee of public funds. And incumbents Viscusi, Bradley J. Bender and newcomer Netanel Crispe are seeking two available seats on the Cemetery Commission.